Kozora: Training Camp Evaluations On Five Overlooked Steelers’ Players

We’ve spent plenty of time focusing on the headliners of Pittsburgh Steelers training camp: QB Aaron Rodgers, WR DK Metcalf, and CB Jalen Ramsey. But what about the players flying under the radar? Today, here are five thoughts on five players who are not atop the depth chart but are worth mentioning through the team’s first six practices.

TE JJ Galbreath

One of my pre-draft sleepers, Galbreath has looked exactly as he did at South Dakota. He’s undersized and isn’t built like an in-line tight end (and also lacks the bulk of someone like Jonnu Smith), but he’s athletic and runs smooth and fluid routes. Galbreath’s hands are excellent, too, and he’s repeatedly made tough catches outside his frame. A snag over his head on a bootleg during one of the early practices, a twisting end zone grab in Seven Shots, and a sweet one-handed grab during yesterday’s practice.

Making the 53 will still be tough. He’ll have to show he can contribute on special teams to truly push Connor Heyward off the roster. Galbreath is getting reps on the punt coverage team, though it’ll still be a climb. Overall, Galbreath looks like strong practice squad material and could impress with his athleticism throughout the preseason. He can get behind some linebackers.

WR Roc Taylor

A well-built undrafted rookie out of Memphis, Taylor had a quiet start to camp. But he’s come on stronger in recent practices. The volume isn’t high but the impact is there. His first catch in team period came down the seam from QB Mason Rudolph for a first down. His next came on a nice back-shoulder fade from QB Skylar Thompson, in-sync to adjust and reach back for the football. Yesterday, he got wide open and streaked down the left side, with QB Will Howard hitting him for a 50-yard gain.

There’s still a lot to watch and learn and Taylor’s path to the 53 is remote, if that. But there’s size, burst, and he’s showing early playmaking that’s worth keeping an eye on.

OG/C Max Scharping

A veteran on a young Steelers’ offensive line, Scharping’s versatility could help him stick on the roster. He’s played left guard and center in training camp, opening up second-team pivot the first two days as Ryan McCollum dealt with a minor injury. When he returned, Scharping could’ve stayed just at guard, but the team thought enough to have him run third-team center, too, taking away snaps from Nick Broeker.

While I’m not comfortable with Scharping seeing significant playing time and his play itself has been non-descript, a veteran like him trusted to play center or guard is useful on the back end of the roster as a potential ninth offensive lineman. If there’s a favorite to make it behind the backups of Ryan McCollum, Spencer Anderson, and one of the offensive tackles between Dylan Cook and Calvin Anderson (though both could be kept), it’s Scharping. I know that is about the least exciting statement I can possibly make, but he’s sitting in that No. 9/10 spot.

EDGE Eku Leota

Leota has flashed in training camp. Undersized but with a quick first step and speed to threaten the edge, he’s popped up in my notes with consistent pressure. In fairness, guys with his skillset often shine in camp where speed and athleticism is more noticeable. He’s also facing against backup tackles. But it’s nice to see Leota pop, especially after Jeremiah Moon was lost with an early-camp calf injury. Watch out for Leota, No. 53, making plays this preseason.

There’s still virtually no path to Leota making the 53-man roster that doesn’t involve injuries ahead of him, but he could stick on the practice squad as an in-season elevation, if needed. Fellow EDGE Julius Welschof continues to be solid against the run and should join him, still having an international exemption to make him a 17th player on the taxi squad.

CB Brandin Echols

Someone higher up on the roster, Echols should be a lock to make the team. The two-year contract he signed this offseason said as much, but his play in camp has been strong. One of several playmaking cornerbacks this summer, Echols picked off Mason Rudolph in Seven Shots earlier in camp and has multiple breakups. Yesterday, he stayed stride-for-stride with speedy WR Scotty Miller to tip the ball away in a one-on-one drill.

He’s a willing tackler, aggressive on the football, and he’s logged first-team reps in camp. When Darius Slay got the day off last Saturday, Echols – not Cory Trice Jr. – started in his place. He’s even sprinkled in a handful of first-team reps in place of Joey Porter Jr. Pittsburgh’s cornerback room is strong at the top with Jalen Ramsey, Porter and Slay, but depth is much better than it has been in year’s past. Echols sits atop of that. We’ll see if he, Trice, or someone else gets dime package reps when Pittsburgh uses its 6-defensive back packages.