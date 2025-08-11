Kozora: Steelers 2025 Roster Prediction (Post-Jaguars Game)

Following the Pittsburgh Steelers’ preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, I’ve revised my 53-man initial roster predictions for the team’s cutdown date later this month. There’s plenty of changes from this version and our last one made prior to training camp. The next roster prediction will come following Saturday’s second preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Previous Steelers Roster Predictions

Post-Draft Prediction

Pre-Training Camp Prediction

OFFENSE – 25

Quarterbacks (3) – Aaron Rodgers, Mason Rudolph, Will Howard

Analysis: Skylar Thompson’s preseason outing was impressive and creates an open question about how he could stick with the team beyond the summer. Placing Will Howard on designated-to-return injured reserve is a possibility and the most likely path for Thompson to make the team. But until there’s more clarity over Howard’s rehab and Thompson’s play — he’ll get plenty more snaps Saturday against Tampa Bay — I’ll keep things status quo for now.

Running Backs (3) – Jaylen Warren, Kaleb Johnson, Kenneth Gainwell

Analysis: No changes to running back, a group that feels settled unless there’s injury. Warren sitting out and Gainwell barely playing in the opener speaks to that. Johnson is a talented runner but must show more as a blocker and receiver to have a significant role in this offense. Behind those three are fun practice squad battles.

Fullback (0) – None

Analysis: I’ve stubbornly included rookie DJ Thomas-Jones on my previous lists. Not here. Injured for a chunk of training camp and missing the Jaguars game, he’s fighting just for practice squad consideration.

Tight Ends (4) – Pat Freiermuth, Jonnu Smith, Darnell Washington, Connor Heyward

Analysis: Connor Heyward makes his way back onto the roster. Primarily for his special teams value but Arthur Smith will want to run some four-tight end personnel this season. Rookie JJ Galbreath hasn’t shown enough to bump him off the roster.

Wide Receivers (5) – DK Metcalf, Calvin Austin III, Roman Wilson, Ben Skowronek, Scotty Miller

Analysis: The first four spots are pretty much sewn up. The fifth spot is fluid and open. Swapping out Robert Woods for Miller, who has consistently made plays all summer and is someone I think Aaron Rodgers likes. Miller is versatile and possibly the fastest receiver on the team, no small feat given who surrounds him. Rookies Ke’Shawn Williams, Roc Taylor, and Max Hurleman have made their plays but not at the make-the-53 level yet. Have to see more from all three.

Offensive Tackles (4) – Broderick Jones, Troy Fautanu, Calvin Anderson, Dylan Cook

Analysis: Anderson was injured during Friday Night Lights and the timetable for his return is uncertain. It compels the team to keep Cook, who can play either tackle spot and has had a serviceable training camp. The Steelers needs to look to the waiver wire/trade market at cutdowns for o-line depth. It’s their weakest area.

Offensive Guards (3) – Isaac Seumalo, Mason McCormick, Spencer Anderson

Analysis: Anderson will be the top backup at both guard spots. No one else on the roster is threatening for a spot.

Centers (3) – Zach Frazier, Ryan McCollum, Max Scharping

Analysis: McCollum has been hurt throughout camp and missed the Steelers’ preseason opener Saturday. Scharping is limited but can play guard or center and is a veteran to back end an overall young Steelers offensive line. Keeping 10 linemen is heavy but injuries are playing a role why.

DEFENSE – 25

Defensive Ends (4) – Cam Heyward, Derrick Harmon, Yahya Black, Isaiahh Loudermilk

Analysis: A once-intense d-line battle has thinned out. Black, who has played end and not nose tackle, is firmly on the roster with a good training camp. Loudermilk has a low ceiling, but the team knows him well, at least. Breiden Fehoko will try to push for a spot late this summer. Esezi Otomewo missed a week with injury while Logan Lee received just four snaps in the Steelers’ preseason opener.

Nose Tackles (2) – Keeanu Benton, Daniel Ekuale

Analysis: Ekuale may end up playing some defensive end once the roster is reduced but he’s solely been a nose tackle in the Steelers’ base 3-4. He’s strong and can plug the run behind Benton.

EDGE Rushers (4) –T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig, Jack Sawyer

Analysis: No changes here. DeMarvin Leal has had his moments in camp but was less effective in Saturday’s game. He isn’t going to bump off Jack Sawyer but is working to be the No. 5 outside linebacker. Right now, it’s not going to happen.

Inside Linebackers (5) – Patrick Queen, Payton Wilson, Malik Harrison, Cole Holcomb, Mark Robinson

Analysis: Mark Robinson has had a good camp and should make the 53-man roster over rookie Carson Bruener, running ahead of him throughout the summer. Cole Holcomb looks healthy and should make it, too. The Steelers hope is Payton Wilson plays all the base 3-4 and nickel snaps, leaving the others as pure backups and special teamers.

Cornerbacks (6) – Joey Porter Jr., Jalen Ramsey, Darius Slay, Brandin Echols, Beanie Bishop Jr., James Pierre

Analysis: Cory Trice Jr. has all the talent in the world and none of the health. Perhaps he recovers and returns late this summer, but his injury history is just too worrisome. Rookie Donte Kent has missed crucial time with a foot injury. He could return too but is currently eyeing a practice squad spot.

Echols is a top backup with an impressive summer while Pierre has played well and should be a starting gunner.

Safeties (4) – DeShon Elliott, Juan Thornhill, Miles Killebrew, Chuck Clark

Analysis: Chuck Clark was an early camp addition and should make this team with relative ease. Pittsburgh likes his versatility, experience, and physicality. Still, Jalen Ramsey will see a fair amount of safety reps.

SPECIAL TEAMS – 3

Kicker (1) – Chris Boswell

Analysis: Boz is safe. His only summer storyline is the revised contract he’s seeking.

Punter (1) – Cameron Johnston

Analysis: Fun battle between Corliss Waitman and Cameron Johnston. For now, Johnston maintains a slight edge. He’s proven his health, and the Steelers have the contract invested in him.

Long Snapper (1) – Christian Kuntz

Analysis: Kuntz will continue to serve as the Steelers’ snapper.

Gameday Inactives (Week 1): Will Howard, Scotty Miller, Max Scharping, Calvin Anderson, Cole Holcomb

Inactives can change on a weekly basis based on game plan and injuries. O-line health will dictate the backup hats. Holcomb has worked on special teams but isn’t a “core” guy like Robinson and Harrison, making him odd man out.

PRACTICE SQUAD (17)

QB: Skylar Thompson

RB: Trey Sermon, Evan Hull

WR: Roc Taylor, Max Hurleman, Ke’Shawn Williams

TE: JJ Galbreath

OL: Doug Nester, Andrus Peat

DL: Esezi Otomewo, Logan Lee

ILB: Carson Bruener

EDGE: Julius Welschof

CB: Cameron McCutcheon, D’Shawn Jamison, Donte Kent

S: Sebastian Castro

Thompson may draw leaguewide interest but the Steelers will still try to sneak him onto their practice squad. Half the league only carries two quarterbacks on its 53 these days. Sermon and Hull are versatile while the three rookie receivers have made plays. Galbreath is good taxi squad fodder. Nester can play either guard spot while Peat is a versatile veteran.

Otomewo and Lee round out the d-line, extra depth needed knowing Cam Heyward will get plenty of rest during each week. Bruener begins his NFL career on the practice squad. Welshof is the team’s international exemption, allowing the Steelers to keep 17 on their practice squad. Cornerback is pretty heavy, and Kent’s health will dictate his future. Castro made plays on special teams Saturday night in Jacksonville, giving him a narrow nod over Quindell Johnson.