Kozora: Steelers 2025 Roster Prediction (Post-Buccaneers Game)

My updated Pittsburgh Steelers roster prediction on the heels of the team’s second preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The cutdown date is quickly approaching and my next prediction will be my final one. For now, here is how I see the initial 53-man roster shaping up once the group is trimmed down.

Previous Steelers Roster Predictions

Post-Draft Prediction

Pre-Training Camp Prediction

Post-Jaguars Game

OFFENSE – 25

Quarterbacks (3) – Aaron Rodgers, Mason Rudolph, Will Howard

Analysis: Howard’s status remains uncertain, and I have deep doubts he’ll play in the preseason finale due to his hand injury. Can Pittsburgh place him on IR-to-return? Will they hold onto Skylar Thompson and hope to drum up trade interest? For now, I’ll keep things status quo.

Running Backs (3) – Jaylen Warren, Kaleb Johnson, Kenneth Gainwell

Analysis: No change and no debate here. These are the three Steelers runners. In-game roles are far more interesting than who will – or won’t – make the 53. There’s at least a healthy practice squad battle to watch in the finale.

Fullback (0) – None

Analysis: With true fullback on the roster this spot stays vacant.

Tight Ends (4) – Pat Freiermuth, Jonnu Smith, Darnell Washington, Connor Heyward

Analysis: Connor Heyward is far from a fan favorite but he’s going to make the team as the fourth tight end. I’d argue Darnell Washington is the most valuable player in this room.

Wide Receivers (5) – DK Metcalf, Calvin Austin III, Roman Wilson, Ben Skowronek, Scotty Miller

Analysis: Had Miller bumping off Woods in my last prediction and that thought was bolstered by his Saturday outing. Miller made plays and logged most if not all of his playing time ahead of Woods, who played deep into the fourth quarter. Even if Gabe Davis signs, Miller could still be kept as a sixth receiver. The rookies can latch onto the practice squad.

Offensive Tackles (4) – Broderick Jones, Troy Fautanu, Calvin Anderson, Dylan Cook

Analysis: Lots of questions here with depth and health. Anderson hasn’t practiced since Aug 1. Cook has been available but performed just okay in extensive action. Pittsburgh will need to consider external help here.

Offensive Guards (4) – Isaac Seumalo, Mason McCormick, Spencer Anderson, Andrus Peat

Analysis: If you don’t have depth, have numbers. Still have Pittsburgh keeping 10 offensive linemen with Andrus Peat narrowly beating out Max Scharping for the final spot. Peat looked better in his second outing with the team and has guard and tackle versatility. That is a little more attractive than Scharping playing guard and center. Still, a lot could change here over the next week and if Davis signs, delete Peat from the list to make room for him.

Centers (2) – Zach Frazier, Ryan McCollum

Analysis: Ryan McCollum has missed large chunks of training camp and the preseason, but he should be healthy for the season opener and function as Frazier’s backup. Mason McCormick will be the emergency third-stringer.

DEFENSE – 25

Defensive Ends (4) – Cam Heyward, Derrick Harmon, Yahya Black, Isaiahh Loudermilk

Analysis: Logan Lee is still in the fight for a job, but Loudermilk’s stronger run defense and experience give him the slight edge. Black has locked up a roster spot. Harmon will start and log plenty of snaps.

Nose Tackles (2) – Keeanu Benton, Daniel Ekuale

Analysis: No changes here. Ekuale has played only nose tackle in the team’s base defense, a big body who has been serviceable against the run. Ultimately, only keeping six defensive linemen as several challengers have gone away (Dean Lowry, Breiden Fehoko, DeMarvin Leal playing full-time EDGE).

EDGE Rushers (4) –T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig, Jack Sawyer

Analysis: No changes here and no real challengers. Eku Leota should make the practice squad, though.

Inside Linebackers (5) – Patrick Queen, Payton Wilson, Malik Harrison, Cole Holcomb, Mark Robinson

Analysis: Cole Holcomb feels like a lock to make the team, though his role is a less clear. Robinson’s name isn’t written in pen but he’s a strong special teamer and better suited for the role right now than Holcomb whose miscue allowed a long punt return against Tampa Bay. Pittsburgh normally keeps five inside linebackers, anyway.

Cornerbacks (6) – Joey Porter Jr., Jalen Ramsey, Darius Slay, Brandin Echols, Beanie Bishop Jr., James Pierre

Analysis: The top four are locks while Pierre remains a strong special teamer. Bishop isn’t on solid ground but given Pittsburgh’s desire to be deep and strong at cornerback, I still have him inside the bubble to make the room. It will be tough for him to have any defensive role, however.

Safeties (4) – DeShon Elliott, Juan Thornhill, Miles Killebrew, Chuck Clark

Analysis: Clark has played his way onto the roster. Elliott and Thornhill are starting while Killebrew remains a top special teamer. Nothing here in terms of challengers.

SPECIAL TEAMS – 3

Kicker (1) – Chris Boswell

Analysis: Boswell, who never really “held-in,” will be the Steelers’ kicker. Potentially with a new contract.

Punter (1) – Corliss Waitman

Analysis: This one is razor thin and flip a coin to decide who becomes the punter. Waitman and Cameron Johnston have had strong summers. But Waitman’s averaging 57.8 yards on five punts with a 47-yard net. Those are A-plus numbers. Pittsburgh could keep both punters on its initial 53 and search for a trade partner.

Long Snapper (1) – Christian Kuntz

Analysis: If Kuntz’s injury is as short term as Mike Tomlin indicated, pushing back on a report that the injury could keep him out months, then Kuntz may avoid IR and be ready for the season opener. If not, Jake McQuaid will get the nod.

IR-To Return (2)

CB Donte Kent, CB Cory Trice Jr.

Analysis: Every NFL team can immediately send two players to injured reserve/eligible to return without having to initially carry them on the 53-man roster. Kent hurt his right foot/leg early in camp while Trice hurt him hamstring during Friday Night Lights. Trice just can’t stay healthy but there’s enough talent and intrigue to keep the door open for a midseason return. Both must spend at least the first four weeks on IR.

Gameday Inactives (Week 1): Will Howard, Andrus Peat, Scotty Miller, Cole Holcomb, Beanie Bishop Jr.

Inactives will be fluid throughout the season. Howard will function as the emergency third-string quarterback while Peat will be the 10th offensive lineman. Miller gets squeezed out on gameday while Holcomb’s lack of special teams value has him in street clothes to begin the year. Bishop doesn’t have an immediate role and loses out to James Pierre.

Practice Squad (17)

QB – Skylar Thompson

RB – Trey Sermon, Lew Nichols

TE – JJ Galbreath

WR – Max Hurleman, Ke’Shawn Williams

OT – Steven Jones

iOL – Max Scharping

DL – Logan Lee, Domenique Davis

EDGE – Eku Leota, Julius Welschof (international exemption)

ILB – Carson Bruener

CB – Daryl Porter Jr., D’Shawn Jamison

S – Sebastian Castro, Quindell Johnson

No guarantees Thompson will make it here, but the Steelers will try. Nichols has stacked good games and sticks around. Hurleman and Williams are fine practice squad material. Jones is versatile and Scharping can be elevated if needed.

Lee rounds out the d-line room while Davis stays as a third-string nose tackle. Leota’s had a solid summer while seventh round rookie Bruener begins on the p-squad. Defensive coordinator Teryl Austin talked up Porter while Castro has special teams potential. Pittsburgh will likely add some degree of outside help but that’s impossible to predict.