Kozora: Pittsburgh Steelers 2025 53-Man Roster Prediction (Final Version)

For the final time this summer, my Pittsburgh Steelers’ 53-man roster prediction. My best guess as to what the initial roster will look like at 4 PM/EST on Tuesday. Emphasis on initial as it is a group subject to change after the waivers process and veterans sign around the league. The preliminary roster can often look odd and is rarely the exact group carried to a stadium Week 1.

OFFENSE – 25

Quarterbacks (3) – Aaron Rodgers, Mason Rudolph, Skylar Thompson

Analysis: Thompson makes his way onto the 53-man roster. A consistent and strong showing inside stadiums makes him worth keeping given his NFL experience with regular-season and playoff starts especially attractive. It might *only* be third string but it’s one snap away from being one snap away.

Will Howard missed the entire preseason due to a broken finger on his throwing hand and my prediction is he’ll begin the year on IR, still able to watch and learn while he fully recovers. Mike Tomlin used Russell Wilson’s calf injury to buy time last year and does similar here, keeping his quarterbacks as long as possible.

Thompson won’t leap Rudolph as the No. 2, but he’ll start off as the No. 3.

Running Backs (4) – Jaylen Warren, Kaleb Johnson, Kenneth Gainwell, Trey Sermon

Analysis: A move I didn’t expect, Trey Sermon gets added as a fourth-string running back. Pittsburgh normally keeps three backs but in 2021, the Steelers had four on their initial 53-man roster with Kalen Ballage rounding out the room. Sermon brings similar vibes but is a better player and more valuable special teamer.

He enjoyed a steady and well-rounded summer. He can run, catch, block, and is a multi-phase special teamer. His 38 special teams snaps ranked fourth among Steelers this preseason. Wearing so many hats is worth keeping him around and all four could dress Week 1.

Fullback (0) – None

Analysis: No fullback on the roster means no one gets kept.

Tight Ends (4) – Pat Freiermuth, Jonnu Smith, Darnell Washington, Connor Heyward

Analysis: As much as fans want to push Connor Heyward off the roster, he’s poised to stay. Primarily for his special teams value, partially so Arthur Smith can trot out the occasional four-tight end set. Overall, it’s a good group.

Wide Receivers (5) – DK Metcalf, Roman Wilson, Calvin Austin III, , Ben Skowronek, Scotty Miller

Analysis: Scotty Miller cemented his spot with another impressive preseason showing against the Carolina Panthers. He has speed and is quarterback friendly and easily beats out veteran Robert Woods while Brandon Johnson suffered a foot injury in the finale. Austin missed a lot of the summer with an oblique injury but returned to partial practice late last week and will seemingly be cleared for Week 1.

Offensive Tackles (3) – Broderick Jones, Troy Fautanu, Dylan Cook

Analysis: The biggest question and most unknown answer I have in mapping out this roster is OT Calvin Anderson’s health. Is he ready to begin the season or will be start it on IR/designated to return? Given that he hasn’t practiced since Aug. 1 and there’s no reporting or commentary mentioning him even working in practice (as has been reported for Calvin Austin, Donte Kent, and even Cory Trice Jr.), it’s logical player Anderson begins 2025 on injured reserve.

That leaves Pittsburgh thin at tackle. Cook is a shaky next man up and his next NFL regular-season snap will be his first. In this scenario, the Steelers would likely look for help after cutdowns, but this is the initial roster. Cook has played both tackle spots and has at least been healthy all summer.

Offensive Guards (4) – Isaac Seumalo, Mason McCormick, Spencer Anderson, Andrus Peat

Analysis: Peat edges out Max Scharping for one of the final spots. His tackle/guard flexibility is more valuable than Scharping’s ability to play center and guard. Still, depth along the o-line is suspect. Anderson is the next man up at guard.

Centers (2) – Zach Frazier, Ryan McCollum

Analysis: Though McCollum wasn’t at his best against Carolina, he was healthy enough to play most of the game. That means he’ll avoid IR and should open the year as Frazier’s understudy. The team liked what he did filling in for the injured Frazier in two games last season. That trumps a bumpy preseason.

DEFENSE – 25

Defensive Ends (4) – Cam Heyward, Derrick Harmon, Yahya Black, Isaiahh Loudermilk

Analysis: Derrick Harmon’s knee sprain, even if he misses just a couple weeks, complicates the situation. But I can’t find a seventh defensive lineman to put on here and Pittsburgh may want to wait out Harmon’s recovery. Logan Lee came close but didn’t flash enough in the finale to make the 53. Black’s excellent summer will make Pittsburgh comfortable about giving him additional snaps in the opener while NT Daniel Ekuale can play base end too. Loudermilk is a known run defender as well.

Harmon could begin the year on IR, but the Steelers might take a few extra days to make that evaluation. He doesn’t have to go on injured reserve Tuesday to land there before Week One. Pittsburgh could choose to keep him on the roster in the hopes he returns by Week Three or Four.

Nose Tackles (2) – Keeanu Benton, Daniel Ekuale

Analysis: Ekuale primarily ran second-string nose tackle but he’s flexible to move up and down the line. Not much else to discuss here as Pittsburgh keeps six defensive linemen. That’s one player lighter than usual but the top backups are better than year’s past.

EDGE Rushers (4) –T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig, Jack Sawyer

Analysis: Sawyer might not have met lofty summer expectations, but he played a heavy volume of snaps and showed a high level of conditioning. He’ll fall back into a No. 4 role after seeing a ton of time in the preseason. This is a great set of pass rushers and one of the strongest position groups on the team.

Inside Linebackers (5) – Patrick Queen, Payton Wilson, Cole Holcomb, Malik Harrison, Mark Robinson

Analysis: Carson Bruener closed the gap on Mark Robinson, but it wasn’t enough to bump him off the 53. The other four spots feel sewn up, though it remains to be seen if Holcomb and Harrison will have any sort of defensive role. Queen and Wilson are clearly the top guys.

Cornerbacks (6) – Jalen Ramsey, Joey Porter Jr., Darius Slay, Brandin Echols, James Pierre, Beanie Bishop Jr.

Analysis: Beanie Bishop Jr. grabs one of the final spots on my roster. His zero-snap outing against Carolina makes his situation even muddier to read. Presumably, he sat out due to injury and, if serious enough, could be an IR-candidate. In the end, no one else made a better case to stick than Bishop. He has no defensive role to begin the season but it’s important to have good corner depth and Pittsburgh’s made an effort to bolster that room as much as possible this offseason.

Since 2019, only once has Pittsburgh kept less than ten defensive backs on its initial 53-man roster (2020 when the team carried eight). With only four safeties, that leaves six corners and Bishop the last man on the lifeboat.

Safeties (4) – DeShon Elliott, Juan Thornhill, Chuck Clark, Miles Killebrew

Analysis: These four spots are locked in. Clark will be the top backup at safety although Ramsey will play safety opposite Elliott in the Steelers’ base 3-4 defense.

SPECIAL TEAMS – 3

Kicker (1) – Chris Boswell

Analysis: Ben Sauls had a great preseason finish, but he was never a threat to Boswell.

Punter (1) – Corliss Waitman

Analysis: This one still feels like a coin flip. Waitman or Cameron Johnston could win the job, and I wouldn’t bat an eye. Pittsburgh could even keep both punters on the initial 53 just as it did two years ago in the hopes of finding a trade partner. But if Omar Khan can’t make a deal by Tuesday at 4 PM/EST, he probably won’t have any more luck doing it afterwards.

I’ll stick with Waitman over Johnston. Mainly for his left-footed advantage that creates a different spin on the football and cause issues for punt returners. But either guy could come away with the victory here and both are worthy of punting for a team this season.

Long Snapper (1) – Christian Kuntz

Analysis: Jake McQuaid was released Friday, but the signs were already pointing to Kuntz being healthy for Week 1. If not, McQuaid could be kept on the practice squad and be elevated the day before. No need to keep two snappers on the 53.

IR To Return (2)

OT Calvin Anderson, QB Will Howard

Analysis: Guessing injuries becomes the hardest part of roster predicting. Under a 2024 rule change, two players can go immediately to injured reserve with a designation to return after four games. I’ll mark down the two players who aren’t practicing as the safest candidates. Anderson hasn’t practiced since Friday Night Lights while Howard hasn’t thrown since breaking a finger on his right hand.

We’ll see if any other players land on injured reserve and not designated to return. Offensive lineman Aiden Williams and wide receiver Brandon Johnson are plausible candidates.

Gameday Inactives (Week 1): Skylar Thompson, Andrus Peat, Derrick Harmon, Cole Holcomb, Beanie Bishop Jr.

Inactives will be fluid throughout the season but this is a reasonable starting point. Thompson will be the emergency third quarterback. I’ll assume Harmon misses the opener and be grateful if he can suit up for the Jets game. Holcomb isn’t as strong a special teamer as Malik Harrison or Mark Robinson, though he’s gotten lots of work there this summer. Bishop isn’t as valuable to Danny Smith as James Pierre is. Scotty Miller might not dress every week but with Austin getting his legs under him and Skowronek dealing with a toe injury, it’s smart to have Miller available in the opener.

Last Five In: ILB Mark Robinson, OT Dylan Cook, OL Andrus Peat, RB Trey Sermon, CB Beanie Bishop Jr.

And in that order from No. 49 (Robinson) to No. 53 (Bishop). The back end of the roster could change in the 24-48 hours after roster cutdowns. It’s why we always caution this as the *initial* 53.

First Five Out: DL Logan Lee, OL Max Scharping, WR Ke’Shawn Williams, P Cameron Johnston, ILB Carson Bruener

Lee was given extra consideration because of Harmon’s injury but he can be elevated from the practice squad if truly needed. Williams was the only Steeler to return punts this preseason. Injuries to Austin and Donte Kent were partial reasons why but if Austin isn’t ready for the opener, Williams could be considered more strongly. Johnston was considered, thinking the Steelers might initially keep two punters, but I opted against. Bruener pushed hard for a spot but had too much ground to make up. He should make it through waivers.

CB Cory Trice Jr. and DL Esezi Otomewo were the sixth and seventh players on the outs.

Practice Squad (17)

RB: Lew Nichols

WR: Ke’Shawn Williams, Max Hurleman

TE: JJ Galbreath

OL: Max Scharping, Steven Jones

DL: Esezi Otomewo, Logan Lee, Domenique Davis

EDGE: Eku Leota, Julius Welschof

ILB: Carson Bruener

CB: Donte Kent, Cory Trice Jr, Daryl Porter Jr.

S: Sebastian Castro

LS: Jake McQuaid

Nichols ran well in all three preseason games and deserves a spot. Williams had an impressive summer and while Hurleman cooled off at the end, he’s worth hanging onto. I haven’t forgotten about WR Brandon Johnson and his fine summer, but his foot injury makes things murky. Maybe he goes straight to IR. Galbreath is a good athlete but had a tough time blocking. Scharping is a veteran exception while Jones is versatile, able to play tackle and guard.

Three defensive linemen are heavy but with only six kept on the 53, Harmon’s injury, and Cam Heyward set to receive plenty of rest days, it makes sense. Davis will serve as third-string nose tackle. Leota is Herbig-like with his size and get-off. Welschof is the international exemption.

Kent seems healthy enough to avoid injured reserve, but he missed the entire preseason and will land on the practice squad. Trice is an interesting case. I wouldn’t put him on the 53 because of his injuries; he hasn’t earned that spot. But I also wouldn’t place him on IR to return because he’s begun rehabbing and can’t afford to miss more time. Placing him on IR means he wouldn’t practice for at least two months. So put him on the practice squad (and if some cornerback-needy team wants to claim an always-injured corner, have at it) and go from there. The other Porter, Daryl, earned praise from DC Teryl Austin and leapt Kyler McMichael by summer’s end.

Castro showed well in preseason action and earned a p-squad spot. McQuaid can be elevated to the 53 if Christian Kuntz isn’t ready by Week 1.

Expect Pittsburgh to add a handful of outside players here but those are impossible for me to predict.