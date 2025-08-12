Khan Still Feels ‘Really Good’ About Steelers’ WR Room

With the Pittsburgh Steelers taking no wide receivers in the 2025 NFL Draft and subsequently trading George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys, it seemed likely that GM Omar Khan would bring in outside help to prevent a situation similar to last year with a lack of depth. With training camp wrapping up later today, Khan still doesn’t seem concerned with that position group.

“I feel really good about that receiver room,” Khan said Tuesday via 102.5 WDVE’s Morning Show with Randy Baumann. “In my opening press conference I got a bunch of questions about comparing it to last year. And to me, it’s not even close. I mean, you guys saw some of it this past weekend in the preseason. Calvin [Austin III]’s banged up a little bit, but we’ll get him back. But Roman Wilson and Brandon Johnson, you saw the emergence of young guys like Ke’Shawn [Williams] and obviously we added DK [Metcalf].

“I feel good about the group. And when we traded for Jonnu [Smith], I loved his versatility.”

If the first preseason game was any indication, the WR group is deeper and more talented than anybody gave it credit for. With no Metcalf or Smith in the lineup, nine different receivers had catches, including five on the opening drive against the Jacksonville Jaguars’ starters.

Roman Wilson stepped up as the top receiving option on that drive. The Steelers went to him on the first play, and he kick-started a 65-yard touchdown drive. He had two catches for 24 yards in very limited snaps.

Khan has consistently pushed back against any comparisons of this year’s WR group to last year. That speaks to the confidence they have in Metcalf, but it also speaks to their belief in the development of Austin and Wilson. The Steelers were quick to name Austin their No. 2 WR in the spring because of their confidence in him. And having Wilson back in the lineup after a lost rookie season is a big change.

All that said, Khan suggested at the beginning of training camp that they wanted to get a look at their group before looking outside for help at safety or receiver. He ended up signing S Chuck Clark just a couple days later. His job is to always keep his eyes open for ways to improve the roster, and he hasn’t been shy about doing that by any means necessary this offseason.

“If there’s something worth looking at, we will. We look at a lot of things,” Khan said. “I’d like to tell you that they all come to fruition, but probably less than 10 percent of ’em do.”

The Steelers could still look to add a veteran at roster cutdowns, and I suppose it’s not impossible that another big trade could happen. But Khan seems to be pleased with their group of weapons in the passing game.

Don’t be surprised if they stand pat at receiver.