Keeanu Benton: Cam Heyward’s Contract Dispute Not A ‘Distraction’

Over the past few offseasons, plenty of contract drama has plagued the Pittsburgh Steelers. This offseason saw them give T.J. Watt a massive extension after he was a no-show for many offseason activities. Last year, they dealt with something similar with Cam Heyward. Like Watt, Heyward eventually got his deal, and he went on to have a stellar 2024 season. As a result of that performance, however, Heyward is once again seeking to alter his contract. Keeanu Benton made it clear that Heyward’s situation isn’t negatively affecting the team, though.

“I don’t think it’s a distraction,” Benton said Thursday via Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review on Twitter. “He still puts his two cents in when it comes to teaching us techniques. I don’t feel like it changes for us.”

Keeanu Benton says Cam Heyward is still being a leader to the Steelers DL position room and implies Heyward’s “hold in” is not a distraction pic.twitter.com/eQkCJhc3BJ — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 7, 2025

That shouldn’t come as a surprise. When Heyward wanted extended in 2024, teammates stuck by him, explaining that he was still being helpful. The same rings true here. Heyward has been in the league for 14 seasons, and in that time, he has been the ultimate professional. His leadership has never been in question.

Heyward makes a good case for a pay raise, too. In 2024, the AP named Heyward a First-Team All-Pro despite being 35 years old. He put forth one of his best seasons, continuing to defy Father Time. While Heyward’s compensation is handsome, the defensive line market exploded this offseason. Now, many players that don’t have Heyward’s resumé are making more money.

There shouldn’t be too much concern about Heyward’s contract dispute, though. Benton confirms it hasn’t been a distraction for the team. Heyward has been a limited participant throughout training camp, but considering his age, that’s not too surprising. He’s still present and working hard. Heyward will likely suit up by the time the regular season starts.

The Steelers usually take their time when it comes to contract negotiations. They have been known to get deals done right before the buzzer. Heyward’s extension last year didn’t get done until right before the regular season. Perhaps this is a similar situation.

Heyward is simply seeking a restructure this year, which may be easier to accomplish. He doesn’t want an extension, just proper compensation. Considering what he brings to the team, and his performance last year, he’s earned it. We’ll see if the Steelers agree, though.