Kaleb Johnson Believes He Was ‘Too Timid’ In Steelers’ Preseason Debut

With a lot of expectations entering the 2025 season, the preseason opener last Saturday against the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road was the first look at rookie third-round running back Kaleb Johnson inside a stadium.

That first look left some feeling a bit disappointed in the performance and the play style. Johnson had just 20 yards on eight carries, lacked any sort of explosion to his game, and wasn’t the tackle-breaking runner many thought the Steelers were getting right away.

Johnson also didn’t release into a pass route from pass protection in time, leading to a Mason Rudolph sack, and also dropped a pass later on in the game from Rudolph. So, it was an up-and-down performance, one that he needs to bounce back from.

Speaking with reporters Thursday after the joint practice against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Saturday night’s preseason opponent at Acrisure Stadium — Johnson summed up the reason why he struggled in his debut.

“I was running more timid trying to get the feel of it, the feel of a different flow of the offense,” Johnson said regarding his performance, according to video via Amanda Godsey on YouTube.

Johnson did look timid, unsure of himself and generally slow in the preseason matchup against the Jaguars. Though he did have a nice 7-yard run around right end in which he broke a tackle attempt from Jaguars’ No. 2 overall pick Travis Hunter, making for a nice highlight, that was the only real positive thing the rookie did.

He finished with a grade of just 57.6 overall from Pro Football Focus in 24 snaps. The grade wasn’t pretty, nor was the performance on the field. But, it’s important to emphasize that it’s very early in a young running back’s career. It takes some time to adjust to the offensive line and the scheme, especially in a zone rushing attack.

Johnson and the Steelers’ rushing attack is still very much in the developmental stage. Patience is required. But it would be a positive sign of growth if Johnson can have some success against the Buccaneers Saturday night.

Head coach Mike Tomlin wants him to trust himself and to play with instinct, and doing so will negate any sort of timid factor for Johnson.

“Show them I’m a more comfortable me. Being out there last time and getting my feet wet, I was getting used to the new atmosphere,” Johnson added. “It should be better.”

Hopefully that is the case Saturday night on the North Shore. That will go a long way toward alleviating some of the early concerns with Johnson.