Kaboly Thinks Steelers ‘Might Have To Cut Bait’ With Cory Trice Jr.

The Steelers might have considered themselves lucky to find Cory Trice Jr. all the way in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft. However, part of the reason he was available was leaguewide concerns about his availability. Steelers insider Mark Kaboly thinks those issues could lead to Trice’s departure soon.

“What do you do? Is this three out of four years he’s injured himself?” Kaboly said Wednesday on 93.7 The Fan. “I think this might be the time where you might have to cut bait with this guy. I mean there’s only so many times, so many options you can give him, before you’re like ‘Okay, that’s enough.’ They’re all soft-tissue injuries, you’re even dating back to college when he got injured as well. This camp has not [done] him any favors whatsoever.”

Trice is only going into his third NFL season, so it’s not three out of four years for him. But the crux of Kaboly’s argument still stands. Availability is often your best ability, and Trice just hasn’t been available.

It has to be frustrating for Trice and the Steelers because he’s shown promise when on the field. Trice has played a total of 193 snaps in his career, far less than a player heading into his third season would hope to have. He’s been solid with those opportunities, with 21 career tackles and a missed tackle rate of only 4.5 percent. He’s been serviceable against the pass, allowing just 163 yards and a 93.6 passer rating when targeted.

This was always going to be a big camp for Trice given the Steelers’ offseason. They made not one, not two, not even three additions to the unit. Jalen Ramsey, Darius Slay and Brandin Echols all arrived via trade and free agency. The Steelers also drafted Donte Kent in the seventh round.

With all those new faces, Trice had to make a name for himself in camp. Unfortunately, injuries are plaguing him again. Now, his odds of making the roster seem to have hit a new low. Ramsey, Slay and Joey Porter Jr. will be the starters. Brandin Echols, James Pierre and Beanie Bishop Jr. all have their own arguments for making the roster as well. Then, it’s Trice, who is fighting for his own spot.

For Trice’s sake, hopefully he can get healthy and make enough of an impact for the Steelers to keep him around. He’s got plenty of potential and spoke this offseason about being in a better place mentally. Unfortunately, he might have to be in a better place physically for the Steelers to keep him around.