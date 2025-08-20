Kaboly Thinks Steelers Add Receiver: ‘Robert Woods-Esque’

Though the Pittsburgh Steelers are set to form an initial 53-man roster next Tuesday, it’s always subject to change. Beat writer Mark Kaboly thinks there will be at least one new name on the squad before the Steelers travel to take on the New York Jets Sept. 7.

“I really do think they’re going to try to go find a receiver,” Kaboly told 93.7 The Fan’s Bob Pompeani and Joe Starkey Wednesday afternoon. “I’m still with that. It’s not gonna be anybody of quite significance. It’s gonna be a Robert Woods-esque type of guy.”

Kaboly didn’t detail who he thinks gets added other than qualifying it won’t be a high-end starter. Gabe Davis is the most obvious connection after his second visit to the team this offseason. Still, he left both meetings without a deal and is en route to meet with the Buffalo Bills, the team he spent his first four NFL seasons with. A reunion there wouldn’t be surprising.

Rumors over Odell Beckham Jr. have crept up over the past week. But he remains a free agent without any official visits lined up. It’s fair to wonder how much he can offer a team at 32 and barely playing last season.

Roman Wilson has emerged with a summer that’s trended upward, but an injury to Calvin Austin III and questionable receiving depth behind might have the team considering all options.

“I think they’re pretty much happy with what they have right now, but they need somebody just in case,” Kaboly said.

The problem with adding a “Robert Woods” type is getting a “Robert Woods” type. Woods himself went from making the team to a likely release at cutdowns. Any equivalent player will come with his own flaws and could be exposed if called upon for anything more than the occasional snap. There’s a case to be made the Steelers would be better off with Scotty Miller and Brandon Johnson, two known internal candidates, then testing what becomes available in the free agent pool.

Pittsburgh’s offseason has been full of surprises and Omar Khan making another move would track with everything else he’s done. It’s unreasonable to expect Washington’s Terry McLaurin to come walking through the Steelers’ door, but the Indianapolis Colts’ Alec Pierce, Green Bay Packers’ Romeo Doubs, or Jacksonville’s Parker Washington could be trade candidates.