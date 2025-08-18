Kaboly: Steelers Signing LS Jake McQuaide

Following an injury to LS Christian Kuntz in Saturday’s preseason game, the Pittsburgh Steelers are signing LS Jake McQuaide, per Mark Kaboly of The Pat McAfee Show.

McQuaide was one of the long snappers who worked out for the Steelers yesterday, his second time doing so for the team. He’s got plenty of NFL experience, entering the league as an undrafted free agent following the 2011 NFL Draft with the then-St. Louis Rams after a college career at Ohio State. McQuaide served as the Rams’ long snapper from 2011-20, and in 2021, he was the starting long snapper for the Dallas Cowboys. Since then, he’s played for three NFL teams, going to the Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins and Minnesota Vikings.

McQuaide snapped in seven games last season, three with the Dolphins and four with the Vikings. In total, he’s appeared in 197 games and was a two-time Pro Bowler during his tenure with the Rams. He snapped in nine games with the Lions in 2023.

With Kuntz’s injury likely to sideline him for multiple weeks, the Steelers needed another long snapper on their roster. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see McQuaide be Pittsburgh’s starter in Week 1 against the New York Jets.

The Steelers had LS Tucker Addington in training camp, but he was waived along with OL Nick Broeker to make room for Andrus Peat and Logan Woodside on the active roster. With McQuaide’s NFL experience and multiple workouts with the team, they likely valued what he brought to the table over bringing Addington back to camp.

The move to sign McQuaide is the second signing the Steelers have reportedly made today. Adam Schefter reported the team is also signing CB Kam Alexander.

McQuaide will likely make his Steelers debut on Thursday in the team’s preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers. With Kuntz’s injury being the first that will cause him to miss time since becoming Pittsburgh’s starting long snapper in 2021, it’ll be important for McQuaide to get up to speed quickly to help keep Pittsburgh’s special teams operation sound. DL Logan Lee will likely again serve as the team’s emergency long snapper as he did on Saturday.