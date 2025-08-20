Kaboly: Steelers Have Their Most Talented Roster In ‘Darn Close To’ A Decade

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ roster got an overhaul this offseason, with the additions of big names like Aaron Rodgers, DK Metcalf and Jalen Ramsey. It’s a group whose talent can go beyond the names, though, and Mark Kaboly of The Pat McAfee Show is bullish on the Steelers.

“I think this is the best roster or collection of top-25 talent they’ve had since, it probably has to be a decade, darn close to it,” Kaboly said on The Pomp And Joe Show on 93.7 The Fan.

In particular, Kaboly thinks that the team’s passing attack could be at the same level that it was in its heyday in the early 2010s.

“You’re throwing things like Jonnu Smith, [Darnell] Washington, Pat [Freiermuth], Calvin Austin [III], Roman Wilson. You have different avenues to move the ball and it’s not just gonna be DK,” Kaboly said. “So yes, I think it can special. It might not back to Mike Wallace, Emmanuel Sanders, [Antonio Brown] type of special, but it’s probably gonna be something that’s as close to that since then.”

That’s high praise, and while the Steelers’ receiving corps look underwhelming on paper, they have one of the best tight end rooms in the league. The ability to utilize three tight ends who have all proven to be adept receivers can help the Steelers create mismatches, and it will also help free things up for the receivers.

Rodgers could be the best quarterback the Steelers have had since Ben Roethlisberger, and Metcalf is the most talented receiver the team has had in a while. With Roman Wilson getting more comfortable and Calvin Austin III looking to build on a strong 2024, the Steelers could have a passing offense that’s consistently good. That’s something that hasn’t been the case for a few years, and it could be the reason the Steelers make a run.

Defensively, the Steelers also pose matchup problems with their cornerback trio of Ramsey, Darius Slay and Joey Porter Jr., and there’s no shortage of talent elsewhere with T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Cam Heyward and Patrick Queen. It’s a defense that should be one of the best in the league and put together with an offense that has a lot of potential, it makes sense why Kaboly believes the roster is one of Pittsburgh’s most talented in years.

Execution matters a lot more than talent, and the Steelers still need to prove that they can effectively utilize their talent. But there’s reason for optimism that the Steelers can potentially make a run in the postseason.