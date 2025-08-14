Kaboly Believes Robert Woods Makes Steelers’ Roster (But Not For His Play)

Robert Woods signed a $2 million contract with the Steelers, but few still believe his roster spot is secure. Mark Kaboly does, but not for his play. The sports writer argued recently that Woods is inside the roster bubble as the token “veteran leader” Mike Tomlin loves.

“As for Robert Woods, he’s your one true veteran on the team behind [DK] Metcalf”, Kaboly said on 93.7 The Fan on Wednesday. “And, God forbid something happens to Metcalf, [Mike] Tomlin historically likes to keep that veteran around just to have veteran leadership in the room, so if Metcalf gets hurt. So that’s why I think Robert Woods ends up making the cut”.

Once an afterthought himself, the veteran receiver du jour now appears to be Scotty Miller. He had a strong preseason debut, while Woods looked slower. Some note that Woods also played much deeper into the game—possibly indicating a battle for a job.

With the Houston Texans last season, Robert Woods caught 20 passes on 30 targets for 203 yards. He did not score a touchdown, and only has one in the past two seasons. Entering Year 13, Woods is now 33 years old. He certainly does not represent the physical and athletic peak in the wide receiver room. But he does have wisdom and experience—is that worth a roster spot?

“He probably doesn’t make the cut because of how he performed. It’s okay. There’s nothing great about it”, Kaboly said. “But if you want me to put it in order right now, obviously, Metcalf one, [Roman] Wilson two, three would probably be Woods, four [Scotty] Miller, and five [Ben] Skowronek. Or you could flip Skowronek and Miller right now”.

Back in June, Woods saw big things for the Steelers’ wide receivers. They had already traded George Pickens at that point, which was good news for Woods. Even without Pickens, and no other significant additions since then, however, he hasn’t really made a compelling argument for his roster spot with his performance on the practice field, nor in the stadium of the first preseason game in Jacksonville.

Once upon a time, Robert Woods was a 1,000-yard receiver, but his last such season preceded the Covid-19 pandemic. That’s a long time ago in football years, though he did come close in 2020. Since then, in 55 games, he has 148 catches for 1,712 yards and 7 touchdowns. Some of the better wide receivers in the league could do that in one season, or come damn close.

The question is, how much is the value of leadership to Mike Tomlin, and what other options do the Steelers have at wide receiver? Can DK Metcalf and Scotty Miller be the veterans he’s looking for? Even if Robert Woods doesn’t make the 53-man roster, there’s a fair chance nobody signs him. If they re-signed him to the practice squad, he could still pass on his wisdom like Master Splinter. Or he could step up on the field in the next couple weeks and earn an actual football role.