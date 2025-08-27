Kaboly Believes Beanie Bishop Jr., Robert Woods Won’t Circle Back To Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers releasing veteran wide receiver Robert Woods and waiving second-year cornerback Beanie Bishop Jr. ahead of final cuts Tuesday wasn’t all that surprising.

Woods had fallen behind the likes of Scotty Miller in the wide receiver room, while Bishop needed to have a big preseason finale and subsequently missed the game with an injury, hindering his chances of stating his case to stick on the roster

So, the Steelers moved on from both — for now.

The possibility remains that the two could circle back to the Steelers, especially if Bishop clears waivers. But for longtime Steelers reporter Mark Kaboly he believes that it’s unlikely Bishop and Woods circle back.

“Beanie Bishop just was a guy without a position right now. He didn’t fit in right now. I think Beanie’s — I don’t think you’ll end up finding him [back],” Kaboly said Wednesday morning on his podcast, according to video via Kaboly + Mack on X. “I could be wrong. I don’t anticipate him going on the practice squad, ’cause I think somebody else will see those four picks last year.”

KABOLY + MACK PODCAST — Cutdown Day reactions. NOW https://t.co/b6W0C5ikIO — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) August 27, 2025

With the offseason additions of Jalen Ramsey and Brandin Echols — two guys who can play in the slot — Bishop fell down the Steelers’ depth chart. He doesn’t play the run well, and he’s not much of a special teams piece, which made it hard for him to secure a roster spot.

Missing that preseason finale was really tough as the West Virginia product missed out on his last chance to leave an impression and force the Steelers’ hand.

He had a nice rookie season, recording four interceptions, and he allowed just a 57.1% completion rate when targeted in coverage, which is pretty solid. So, he should draw interest elsewhere and could get claimed on waivers Wednesday. If he clears waivers, we’ll see if he circles back to Pittsburgh’s practice squad.

As for Woods, the writing was on the wall with the veteran when he was playing late into the fourth quarter of the final two preseason games, seeing snaps with Logan Woodside at quarterback. That wasn’t ideal for the veteran, especially as a guy like Miller passed him up, making plays time and time again.

With the news of Woods’ release, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that the veteran receiver could circle back to the Steelers. But Kaboly doesn’t see that happening.

“I have a feeling he’s not coming back,” Kaboly said of Woods. “I don’t think you sit there for a guy like that and say, ‘Hey, we’ll bring you back in two weeks.’ I think he’ll sign somewhere else.”

Woods didn’t have many options in free agency, signing with the Steelers shortly after the 2025 NFL Draft on a one-year, $2 million deal. His blocking and his toughness in the slot were his calling cards, but in training camp and the preseason he never really made an impact or had many plays worthy of sticking on the roster.

He had just one catch in the preseason for six yards. That’s not going to win a roster spot, especially with the number of snaps he played.

The Steelers continue to search for WR help, but Woods probably shouldn’t be considered in that space as a practice squad addition at this point.