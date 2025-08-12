‘Just A Minor Tweak’: Alex Highsmith Downplays Groin Injury, Expects To Return Soon

He hasn’t practiced since leaving the Aug. 3 session at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe with a groin injury, but veteran Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Alex Highsmith says it was just a “minor tweak.”

Appearing on the 102.5 WDVE Morning Show Tuesday in Latrobe, Highsmith didn’t sound too worried about the ailment.

“Feeling great. We’re gonna be back in action here soon,” Highsmith said of the groin injury, according to audio via 102.5 WDVE. “So, just been taking it day by day, but it wasn’t too bad of an injury, just a minor tweak. So, I’m feeling really good.”

Though he’s missed a handful of practices since suffering the injury, raising some concerns about the severity of it, it’s a relief to hear Highsmith call it a minor tweak.

If Highsmith says it’s a minor tweak, he would know. He’s dealt with a groin ailment of some sort nearly every year of his career. That’s concerning, but it’s not something he’s unfamiliar with.

Last year, Highsmith missed some time with a groin injury that he suffered in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Chargers, which was a re-aggravation of the groin injury he suffered in training camp. He ended up missing three games before returning to action.

For now, he remains sidelined as the Steelers are taking things slowly with him. Entering Year 5, Highsmith doesn’t need as many reps to be ready to go at the start of the season. What he needs is health, and with him battling through an injury, it’s wise that the Steelers take things slow right now and let him heal up.

Still, he’s working to get back, and will be running on the side later today during practice.

“Yeah, I’m definitely gonna be back, gonna be running today and so just continue to work my way back,” Highsmith said. “So, like I said, I’m feeling great and just getting better every day.”

With Highsmith out, the Steelers have been getting a good look at their OLB depth, particularly with rookie fourth-round pick Jack Sawyer. Along with Highsmith, T.J. Watt and Nick Herbig didn’t play in the preseason opener against the Jaguars, but Sawyer logged 32 snaps and generated four pressures.

The selection of Sawyer felt like a luxury at the time, but the depth is great now at outside linebacker, and with Highsmith dealing with an ailment, the Steelers can feel comfortable knowing they have players behind him ready to carry the torch.

Hopefully Highsmith is able to get back onto the field soon, maybe even in the upcoming joint practice with the Buccaneers to get some work in before the start of the season.