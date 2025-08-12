Juan Thornhill Wanted To ‘Set The Tone’ For Steelers’ 2025 Season With Saturday’s Big Hit

Juan Thornhill isn’t shy about making bold statements to the media. He already said it’s possible that this Pittsburgh Steelers defense could end up being the best of all time. It’s a bold proclamation, especially in a city known for great defenses.

Whether you believe him or not, he backed up some of his talk with action in Saturday’s preseason debut. He had probably the biggest hit of the week across the NFL on WR Brian Thomas Jr. to set the tone for this season.

“Going into that game, I was just like, I gotta make a splash play just to pop the season off the right way,” Thornhill said via 102.5 DVE’s Morning Show with Randy Baumann. “All week in practice, I was just like, I can see those bang eights all week. I see ’em perfect. And guess what? First drive of the game, they ran a bang eight. I was like, there’s no way he’s about to throw this ball right now.

“And then he threw it, and I was like, all right, this is my opportunity to just set the tone for the season and show everybody what this defense is gonna be about.”

Not only did Thornhill make a highlight reel hit on a top receiver in the league, but it was a textbook, clean tackle that jarred the ball loose for an incompletion.

A great look here at the hit from #Steelers S Juan Thornhill on #Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr. to force the incompletion. Good click and close, great technique at contact point. Teach tape hit. pic.twitter.com/gMpfzSh5Vr — Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) August 11, 2025

The Steelers were paying Minkah Fitzpatrick top dollar to play free safety the past couple years with very limited splash-play production from him. Thornhill isn’t the type of player that Fitzpatrick is, but he can provide serviceable play at a position that is being devalued around the league.

He told the media that the Steelers signed him to take away the deep ball. It’s encouraging to see him also coming downhill to make plays in the short and intermediate passing game with solid technique and physical play.

That type of hit will make a receiver think twice about running over the middle of the field, and it’ll definitely make a quarterback think twice about throwing it there.

Juan Thornhill — alongside DeShon Elliott, Jalen Ramsey and Chuck Clark — have a chance to make the safety room a real strength for a group that was initially viewed as a liability after the Fitzpatrick trade.