Juan Thornhill Believes Steelers’ Defense Has Shot At Being ‘Best Of All Time’

They already had the NFL’s highest-paid defense by a comfortable margin, and then the Pittsburgh Steelers infused it with even more star power this offseason.

Big names like cornerback Darius Slay and defensive back Jalen Ramsey were added to the mix, not to mention role players like safety Juan Thornhill, cornerback Brandin Echols and linebacker Malik Harrison, along with rookie first-round defensive lineman Derrick Harmon.

So far in training camp that star-studded defense has been rather dominant, and it appears to be setting itself up for a great season. Players like Cameron Heyward and DeShon Elliott have stated that Pittsburgh should be the No. 1 defense in the NFL this season.

Thornhill took it a step further Wednesday after practice.

“I think we have a chance to be the best defense of all time,” Thornhill told reporters, according to video via Steelers.com. “I’m putting that in the air now. One of the best of all time.”

Well then.

The best defense of all time certainly is a lofty goal, but Thornhill believes the Steelers have the talent to do it. Of course, that seems largely unattainable considering it’s a more offensive-driven game today.

And that some of the greatest defenses of all time played in a much different era, like the 70s Steel Curtain, the ’85 Bears, the 2000 Ravens, 2002 Buccaneers, and even the 2008 Steelers.

Rules have changed in the game, favoring the offense. But that hasn’t stopped the Steelers from trying to remain a defense-driven team in today’s NFL. They’ve gone all in on defense in recent years, and this offseason was another big example of that.

The Steelers selected Harmon, outside linebacker Jack Sawyer, defensive lineman Yahya Black, inside linebacker Carson Bruener and cornerback Donte Kent in the 2025 NFL Draft. They also signed a number of free agents and even extended T.J. Watt, giving him a market-setting deal.

So far in training camp that defense has made a ton of plays, including Thornhill, who has picked off new quarterback Aaron Rodgers on back-t0-back days in Latrobe.

Being the best defense of all time is a very lofty goal, but it shows the type of confidence that unit is playing with, which is a positive sign after the way it fell apart late in the season. Hopefully the performance in training camp can carry over to the regular season and help the Steelers get back into Super Bowl contention.

If not, questions about the spending on defense will only get louder in the Steel City.