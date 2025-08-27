Jonnu Smith Feels ‘Great’ Moving Past Nagging Summer Injury

Jonnu Smith’s next in-stadium snap will be his first with the Pittsburgh Steelers. After missing parts of the summer with a nagging knee injury, Smith feels ready to go when the team takes on the New York Jets on Sept. 7. Speaking to reporters following practice Wednesday, Smith offered an update on his health.

“I feel great. Just focusing on obviously getting ready for Week 1 and continue to jump on the moving train,” he said via The Trib’s Chris Adamski Wednesday. “Just ready to get back. Excited to be able to get back into it. Hop on that moving train.”

Steelers TE Jonnu Smith on his readiness for the season with a new team and after an injury-limited training camp pic.twitter.com/Rac5IgyyG9 — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 27, 2025

Football’s train doesn’t slow down for anyone. But it helps Smith is familiar with his new team’s offense having deep ties to offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. The two were together in Tennessee and a season in Atlanta before Jonnu Smith broke out for a career year in 2024 in Miami. The Dolphins shipped him to Pittsburgh in late June as part of the Jalen Ramsey and Minkah Fitzpatrick deal, one that even seemed to shock Miami’s front office.

A knee injury caused Smith, 30, to miss multiple training camp practices. After missing one day, he returned the next only to leave early and arguably rushed back too soon. The rest of camp, he worked off to the side and according to reporters, has been ramping up his activity. He sat out the preseason finale in which most healthy starters played.

A physical and aggressive player, it’s fair to wonder if Smith will play all 17 games. His playing style lends itself to taking plenty of hits. But he’s played in all 17 contests each of the last two seasons and seems ready to face the Jets in less than two weeks. Without a clear No. 2 wide receiver, Pittsburgh will lean on a deep roster of tight ends – Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington, and Smith – to complement DK Metcalf in the passing game.

Smith is the Steelers’ most athletic tight end and the team needs him on the field at every opportunity. Odds are strong he’ll be ready for the opener.