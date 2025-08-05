Jets WR Allen Lazard: ‘Obvious’ That It’s Meaningful For Him To ‘Be Great’ Without Aaron Rodgers

Despite trading for DK Metcalf, wide receiver still looks like a major weakness for the Pittsburgh Steelers. They don’t have much proven depth behind Metcalf. Calvin Austin III figures to be their No. 2 receiver, but it doesn’t feel like he’s best suited for that role. The Steelers could still add another receiver. One name that’s been floated around is New York Jets receiver Allen Lazard, who has a history with Aaron Rodgers. However, Lazard said it would be meaningful for him to have success without Rodgers throwing him the ball.

“Yeah,” Lazard said Tuesday via Jets Videos on Twitter. “I think that’s pretty obvious… My success isn’t determined off of who’s throwing me the ball. I want to go out there and be great, regardless of the other 10 guys out there. It’s the pride that I have by putting that jersey on, wearing the name on my back, but also representing the organization that I’m playing for.

“Whoever’s throwing me the ball, I’m gonna go out there and compete the same way that I did whether it was Aaron or not,” he added. “I’ve done that my whole career. Not just the NFL, college, high school. There’s a reason why I’m still here, and it’s not because I had Aaron Rodgers throwing me the ball my whole life.”

"My success isn't determined off of who's throwing me the ball" Allen Lazard is asked about playing without Aaron Rodgers this season pic.twitter.com/OX3zEfZMOS — Jets Videos (@snyjets) August 5, 2025

Lazard has spent most of his career with Rodgers throwing him the ball. He joined the Green Bay Packers in 2018 and remained with them through the 2022 season. During that entire period, Rodgers was Lazard’s quarterback, and Lazard looked like a quality receiver. In 2022, he recorded 60 receptions for 788 yards and six touchdowns.

Then in the 2023 offseason, Lazard signed a four-year deal with the New York Jets. Shortly after that, Rodgers was traded to the Jets. However, the two of them didn’t get to connect on the field that season because Rodgers tore his Achilles in Week 1.

That led to Lazard having the worst year of his career since becoming a starter. In 14 games with 12 starts, he only posted 23 catches for 311 yards and one touchdown.

However, Lazard bounced back slightly in 2024. With Rodgers healthy, Lazard put up 37 catches for 530 yards and six touchdowns. That resulted in speculation that Lazard couldn’t succeed without Rodgers as his quarterback.

When the Steelers signed Rodgers this offseason, people wondered if they would follow that up by trading for Lazard. It would’ve made some sense. Lazard would’ve given Rodgers a familiar target to help him get comfortable in Pittsburgh. However, a report indicated that Lazard wants to prove that he can succeed in the NFL without Rodgers.

Here, he backs that up, and it seems highly unlikely that Lazard will wind up on the Steelers this year. Things could change, but Lazard knows that Rodgers can’t play forever. He needs to prove that he’s not a product of his former quarterback’s greatness.