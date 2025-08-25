Jets Getting Healthier Ahead Of Week 1 Matchup With Steelers

The preseason has now come and gone. Finally, Pittsburgh Steelers fans can look forward to regular season football, beginning in a little less than two weeks. Their first matchup is on the road against the New York Jets, a team that’s getting healthier, according to The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt.

Aaron Glenn said Allen Lazard, Tyrod Taylor, Isaiah Davis are all on track to play in Week 1. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) August 25, 2025

Allen Lazard is a player the Jets potentially need to get healthy the most ahead of this matchup, so that’s good news for them. Garrett Wilson is a teriffic receiver himself, but there’s not a lot of depth behind him, especially if Lazard is injured. It will be interesting to see Lazard play without Aaron Rodgers throwing him the ball this year, but he did have a solid season last year, for what it’s worth. With Josh Reynolds and Tyler Johnson getting reps without him, New York may need Lazard on the field.

Tyrod Taylor and Isaiah Davis would have less of an impact. Taylor is the backup behind Justin Fields, so he wouldn’t play against the Steelers anyway, barring an unfortunate injury. Davis is New York’s third running back. He has potential but is stuck behind a talented duo of Breece Hall and Braelon Allen.

As for the Steelers, there are a couple of players on the injury bubble as well. Derrick Harmon seems likely to miss Week 1 after injuring his knee in Thursday’s game against the Carolina Panthers. Fortunately, it doesn’t look like he’ll miss too much time after that. Offensively, Will Howard is also an IR candidate after injuring his finger just before the preseason began. Calvin Austin III and Jonnu Smith are getting themselves back to the field after missing time with their own injuries as well.

With both teams mostly healthy, this should be a fun matchup. It’s one the Steelers are currently the favorite in by a slim three points. If Pittsburgh is a team capable of making a playoff run this year, this is a game it should win. The Jets have a talented defense, but Pittsburgh’s defense should have a good matchup against New York’s offense. We know the Jets will run the ball well, with Justin Fields, Hall and Allen all being a threat. Passing might be a different story, though. Fields has struggled to do it consistently, and he’s facing a talented secondary.

The Jets aren’t the favorite against the Steelers, but they are getting healthier at the right time.