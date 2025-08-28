Jets Edge Rusher Going To Try To Sack ‘Friend’ Aaron Rodgers ‘With Every Fiber Of My Being’

Aaron Rodgers recently downplayed the revenge element of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 1 game against the New York Jets. He spent the last two seasons with the Jets, and things didn’t go well. However, despite the team’s failures, many Jets still hold a lot of love for Rodgers. While it felt like there might’ve been a little bad blood between the two sides, it doesn’t look like that’s the case. Despite that, Jets edge rusher Jermaine Johnson II is still focused on bringing Rodgers down.

“Aaron is a great friend,” Johnson said recently on talkSPORT USA’s YouTube channel. “Was a great teammate when he was here. But when I put that helmet on, and that clock says 60 minutes, I’m rolling. I’m ready to go. And I’m sure the same is for him. They got a good thing going over there, we got a great thing going over here, and we’re excited to clash.

“It’s funny, one of the first sentences I said to Aaron when he got here in 2023, I was like, ‘I’m excited to have you. I’m just bummed out I won’t ever be able to sack you.’ But now I can, so I’m super excited about that opportunity. With every fiber of my being, I’m gonna try to make that happen.”

Johnson was a Jets first-round pick in 2022, and he’s had some success in that time. In 2023, he made a Pro Bowl after recording 7.5 sacks. However, last year, Johnson tore his Achilles in Week 2, ending his season.

That injury helped Rodgers and Johnson bond. Rodgers tore his Achilles in 2023, so he has a lot of recent experience coming back from that injury. He provided Johnson with some help during his recovery, including lending the pass rusher his private jet to travel for surgery.

Despite that, Johnson doesn’t plan on treating Rodgers like his friend in Week 1. That echoes the same sentiment of other Jets players. They have nothing but good things to say about Rodgers, but they’re also excited at the prospect of beating him.

The Jets’ defense has a lot of talented players, so they should be a good test for the Steelers’ offense, especially their offensive line. Alongside Johnson, their defensive front also includes Quinnen Williams and Will McDonald IV, both talented players. The Steelers’ offensive line has a lot of young and unproven players, and they’ll have a tall task protecting Rodgers in Week 1.

We’ll see if the veteran quarterback can bring down his old team. Protecting Rodgers will be one of the Steelers’ keys to victory in that game. Coming off an Achilles injury, Johnson might need a little time to shake the rust off. However, he’ll be motivated facing his former teammate.