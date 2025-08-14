Jets DL Quinnen Williams Tries To ‘Be Cam Heyward Every Single Day’

For years, Cam Heyward has been one of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ best leaders. However, at the moment, he’s receiving some heat from fans because he’s in the middle of a contract dispute with the team. Heyward was great in 2024, and he wants to be properly compensated. While some fans are frustrated with Heyward, he’s still got his admirers around the league. That includes New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, who’s excited to face Heyward’s Steelers in Week 1.

“Cam Heyward is one of my favorite d-tackles to watch,” Williams said recently via Will Varney’s Twitter. “I try to emulate everything he do. I try to literally be Cam Heyward every single day. The things that he’s done at 36 years old, being an All-Pro and a Pro Bowler.

“He’s literally laid the foundation for me personally in the way I want my career to be on the field and off the field. He’s a Walter Payton Man of the Year every year and he’s a great football player on the field and off the field.”

Week 1 of the #NFL Season is closing in! Just over three weeks away from the #Jets welcoming Aaron Rodgers and Pittsburgh to MetLife! 🏈 These were the thoughts of Quinnen Williams looking ahead to the season opener!#JetUp #Steelers pic.twitter.com/q6IJC57cGh — Will Varney (@willvarney_) August 14, 2025

Williams was selected by the Jets with the third overall pick in the 2019 draft. Since then, he’s developed into one of the best defensive linemen in the league. He’s made the Pro Bowl in each of the last three seasons, and he’s also been named a first-team All-Pro once. He’s a force of nature in the middle of the Jets’ defense.

If Williams wants to model himself after Heyward, then he’s off to a good start. However, he’s got a long road to go before his resumé looks like Heyward’s.

Williams isn’t even 28 years old, while Heyward is about to enter his age-36 season. Heyward’s longevity is arguably his greatest attribute. Most defensive linemen don’t continue to be elite throughout their 30s. That position requires a lot of physicality, and player’s bodies get beaten down.

However, Heyward has continued to elude Father Time. That’s likely a big reason why Williams looks to him as a role model. Every defensive lineman would love to have a career as successful and profitable as Heyward’s. For him to be named a first-team All-Pro at 35 years old is remarkable.

Also, like Williams says, Heyward’s abilities aren’t the only thing to admire about him. He’s a great leader off the field as well. Heyward is a one-time Walter Payton Man of the Year Award winner, which shows what a positive impact he’s had on his community.

Heyward has received some criticism for wanting his contract adjusted. However, he’s earned that money. Even players around the league like Williams realize how valuable Heyward is. Players with that kind of talent and character don’t grow on trees.