Jets Already Suffering Key Injuries One Month Before Season Opener Against Steelers

While New York Jets QB Justin Fields avoided a serious injury, the franchise hasn’t avoided the injury bug this summer. On Tuesday, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn outlined notable injuries to key skill players, one month ahead of the team’s opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“Will [McDonald] in [individual] had back spasms,” Glenn said during a press conference. “So further evaluation on that. “Mason Taylor has a high ankle. So he’ll be out this week. And Tyrod actually has a knee. We’re still evaluating him.

#Jets rookie TE Mason Taylor has a high-ankle sprain, per Aaron Glenn, so he’ll miss some time. Tyrod Taylor is having a knee injury evaluated. pic.twitter.com/yIkVu2KeBE — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 5, 2025

Glenn also mentioned DT Byron Cowart suffering an ankle injury that is being evaluated.

McDonald is the team’s top pass rusher. A first-round pick in 2023, he broke out last season with 10.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. His year included a sack against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Back spasms isn’t the most serious-sounding injury but it’s one to watch, especially for a bendy pass rusher like him. If he misses time, former first round pick Jermaine Johnson and others will be counted on to step up.

Mason Taylor was the team’s second round pick of the 2025 NFL Draft. The son of Jason Taylor and nephew of Zach Thomas, he’s expected to play a big role in the Jets’ passing game. Glenn’s mention of Taylor missing a week feels generous. High ankle sprains often take longer to recover and any missed time for a rookie can put him well-behind. Other tight ends on the Jets’ depth chart include Jeremy Ruckert, Stone Smartt, and Zach Kuntz. But depth behind Taylor is thin.

Tyrod Taylor is the team’s veteran backup quarterback. Entering his 15th NFL season, he spent last season with New York primarily glued to the bench as Aaron Rodgers’ backup. He appeared in just two games, completing 17 of 22 passes for 119 yards and three touchdowns. The other quarterbacks on the roster are Adrian Martinez and Brady Cook.

Pittsburgh and New York open up the season on September 7.