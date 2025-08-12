Jalen Ramsey Thinks His Career Would ‘100 Percent’ Be Different If Steelers Had Drafted Him

Jalen Ramsey has been one of the best corners in the NFL during his career. This offseason, the Steelers traded for him, starting a new chapter in his story. He’s done a lot, including win a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams. However, Ramsey was originally drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars, and he recently reflected on how his career could’ve changed had the Steelers been the team to select him.

“Probably so,” Ramsey said Tuesday on The Pivot podcast. “Yeah. 100 percent… If I would’ve started my career here, it probably would’ve been different. My focus may have been a little bit different at times. I may have been here my whole career. This is like a place where I feel like, one, they take care of they own. I truly believe that they take care of their own. Two, guys really want to be here.

“I’ve heard them say it when they were going through T.J. [Watt’s] contract, I was watching Mike [Tomlin’s] interviews. He’s like, ‘Both sides want to get it done, so it’s gonna get done.’ That’s not always the case when you at everywhere. But here it is like, ‘I want to be here. Let’s figure it out. Let’s do it the right way.’ They handle business the right way. Fans are amazing here. Coaching staff is amazing here. They’re always winning here. It’s not much to not be happy about if you truly love football.”

The Jaguars drafted Ramsey in 2016 with the fifth overall pick. While the Steelers would’ve loved to have selected him, he never got close to their selection. That year, the Steelers held the 25th pick in the first round. They had almost no chance at Ramsey.

However, if Ramsey had somehow slipped in the draft, he might’ve become the easiest pick in Steelers history. Ramsey was both the highest rated corner and safety on the Steelers’ draft board that year. They highly coveted him.

Also, both defensive back spots were the Steelers’ biggest weaknesses at that point. With their first-round pick, they took corner Artie Burns. Then with their second-round pick, they selected safety Sean Davis. Their secondary was in desperate need of an upgrade, and Ramsey could’ve helped them kill two birds with one stone.

Ramsey is also correct that the Steelers prioritize taking care of their own players. The Jaguars ended up trading Ramsey near the start of his fourth season. Then the Rams traded him after he spent several years with them.

This off-season, the Miami Dolphins decided to ship Ramsey to the Steelers in a package that brought Minkah Fitzpatrick in return. Ramsey has bounced around the league a lot, not having a home for more than a few years. Had he been drafted by the Steelers, that might not have been the case.

Had Ramsey been drafted by Pittsburgh and still blossomed into the same great player, perhaps the Steelers would’ve been able to capture a Super Bowl during Ben Roethlisberger’s final years. Ramsey and the Jaguars were one of the big obstacles standing in their way. They knocked the Steelers out of the playoffs in 2017.

Unfortunately, there’s no telling how things would’ve been different for Ramsey and the Steelers had they been together since the start of his career. All they can do is focus on the future. Maybe Ramsey can still help the Steelers contend for a championship.