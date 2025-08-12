Jalen Ramsey ‘The Most Impactful Player’ In Steelers Training Camp, Reporter Says

When the Pittsburgh Steelers acquired CB Jalen Ramsey, there were many conversations about where exactly he’d fit into the defense. Apparently, he was having those same conversations with the Steelers decision-makers before they finalized the trade. It turns out Ramsey wanted to showcase his versatility. The Steelers are surely open to that.

Ramsey’s versatility and playmaking ability have turned heads at Steelers training camp. That includes 93.7 The Fan’s sports director Jeff Hathhorn.

“I would say Jalen Ramsey has been the most impactful player in any position group at this training camp…” Hathhorn said Tuesday when he joined the PM Team. “He’s just so noticeable when he’s out there, he really is.”

Jalen Ramsey has certainly impressed people, including DT Cam Heyward. After Ramsey picked off QB Aaron Rodgers early in camp, Heyward said his versatility and football IQ have shown up repeatedly. That’s exactly why the Steelers were so keen on acquiring Ramsey.

The Steelers want great football players in terms of both physical talent and football acumen. And Ramsey even blew head coach Mike Tomlin away with his processing ability. But everyone keeps coming back to Ramsey’s ability to play wherever he’s needed. making quality plays regardless of position.

“He’s got that type of flexibility where you’re playing a team with a great tight end, and you can use him there…” Hathhorn said, which prompted a question from co-host Chris Mueller about whether Ramsey can cover top wide receivers like the Cincinnati Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase. “Yes, yes he can. He’s that type of, and he had coverage today on a one-on-one drill against Metcalf. Metcalf had no chance, no chance. And he was putting good moves on him, and Ramsey just was stuck to him. And he knocked the pass away and just kind of wagged his finger like Mutumbo. That’s the type of player that he has been out here in these practices.”

The Steelers pride themselves on having a great defense. That’s exactly what they need to be successful in 2025. They’re relying on Aaron Rodgers, who turns 42 in December, at quarterback. They don’t want to force him to have to play incredible football every game. They want him to be able to play smart football and take advantage when he’s got a chance.

And Jalen Ramsey is a big part of whether or not the Steelers have a great defense this year. He’s played safety, outside corner, and slot corner at points during training camp. He’s showcased a great deal of flexibility. That allows the Steelers to keep Ramsey on the field along with the other top two corners, Darius Slay and Joey Porter Jr., regardless of what the opposing offense does. Three wide receivers? Ramsey, Slay, and Porter line up as the corners. Two wide receivers? Ramsey can slot back at safety. A tight end who’s threatening in the passing game? He can come down and provide blanket coverage.

When the news broke that the Steelers were sending S Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Miami Dolphins for Ramsey, the social media reaction wasn’t pretty. But Jalen Ramsey’s performance in training camp has done wonders to change that feeling. If he stays healthy this year, the Steelers could have one of the best defenses they’ve fielded in a while. Just prepare yourself to see a number 5 Steelers jersey all over the field on defense.