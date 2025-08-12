Jalen Ramsey ‘In Awe’ Of Mike Tomlin, Steelers’ Way Of Doing Things: ‘Mike T. Different’

Jalen Ramsey has been a hired-gun at cornerback throughout his career, playing for his fourth team in 10 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Each team does things their own way, but he senses something very different with the culture in Pittsburgh set by head coach Mike Tomlin.

“I’m in awe,” Ramsey said via The Pivot Podcast. “Not even just with Mike T., obviously it starts from the head man, but it trickles down. Like my position coaches, everybody. It’s the same messaging. It’s all of that. So I’m just in awe of being in these guys’ presence and still learning even in year 10 and trying to go out there and keep my game at an elite level while also helping the younger guys make sure that they on that as well. It’s a blessing honestly.”

Ramsey has been a part of some very strong teams in his career, including the Super Bowl-winning Los Angeles Rams in 2022. He even had a hand in the Steelers’ first of many one-and-done postseasons in 2017 with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Despite being on more successful teams, Ramsey has taken notice of the culture in Pittsburgh.

Tomlin has taken a lot of flak for his playoff record over the past decade with several All-Pro talents and no real success to show for it outside of the regular season. Some of the flak is deserved, but nobody should doubt his acumen as a head coach, both as a leader and with tangible things like football schematics.

If an all-world player like Ramsey is touting Tomlin’s system and says he is still learning how to be a better player in year 10, we should listen.

And he’s played under some well-regarded football minds like Sean McVay in Los Angeles and Mike McDaniel in Miami. If the Steelers’ coaching and schematics weren’t up to par with his last two stops, he wouldn’t be speaking this glowingly of them. He’s not exactly known as a player who keeps his true thoughts to himself.

“I have a great relationship with Coach McVay out in LA and we had our great times and still a great friend of mine, but Mike T. different,” Ramsey said.

A lot has been made about the “standard” slipping in Pittsburgh, but that’s not what Ramsey describes.

“The essence of what football is about, he emphasizes it,” Ramsey said. “Toughness, being well conditioned. Like yo, if Jalen got a vet day, we don’t expect a drop off…It’s black and white, this is what we about.”

It’s a critical year for Tomlin and how he’s viewed around the league. His longevity and regular season record speak for themselves, but the elite find ways to compete for the Super Bowl.

The Steelers are hoping that their process will finally bear fruit in 2025. With veterans like Ramsey, Darius Slay, Aaron Rodgers, Jonnu Smith, DK Metcalf and others joining the team, the expectation is for that to happen.