Jaguars Will Play Starters In Preseason Opener Against Steelers

The Jacksonville Jaguars will host the Steelers on Saturday for both teams’ first preseason game, and Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said the team plans to play everybody, including their starters.

“We’ll play everybody. So, how long that is, we’ll kind of determine how things are going a little bit, but everybody is going to play in this game,” Coen said in a press conference via the Jaguars’ Twitter account.

Liam Coen & Jourdan Lewis speak to the media at training camp @DreamFindersHomesOfficial | #DUUUVAL https://t.co/QCoVimRzdG — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) August 7, 2025

He also said that second overall pick Travis Hunter will play both sides in the preseason opener.

Coen said they’ve been in contact with the Steelers, but they aren’t sure if Pittsburgh also plans to play their starters on Saturday.

As a wide receiver and a cornerback, Hunter, the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner, is one of the biggest curiosities heading into the preseason. While he’s primarily worked as a receiver for the Jaguars, the Steelers will see him play both sides, something he may wind up doing for Jacksonville this season. The Jaguars traded up to select Hunter second overall.

In addition to Hunter, the Steelers will see, at least for a little bit, QB Trevor Lawrence, who’s looking to resurrect his career after a few down seasons. Other notable Jaguars’ starters include DL Arik Armstead and EDGEs Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker. If the Steelers play Broderick Jones and Troy Fautanu, it will be a great test for Pittsburgh’s tackles going up against two of the most athletic pass-rushers in the NFL.

The Steelers will also see WR Brian Thomas Jr., who had a strong rookie season last year with 87 receptions for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns. The Jaguars also feature two solid off-ball linebackers in Foyesade Oluokun and Devin Lloyd.

It should be a good opening test for the Steelers, regardless of who they put on the field. Going up against the starters for any period of time should give the coaching staff a good look at who performs well in a game environment as the Steelers approach the process of getting ready to cut down their roster at the end of the month.

We’ll hear from Mike Tomlin at some point today for an update on what the Steelers plan to do, but their plan likely won’t be influenced by Jacksonville playing their starters.