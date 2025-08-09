Jaguars Place Former Steelers CB Levi Wallace On Injured List

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ first preseason game is almost here, and they’ll face the Jacksonville Jaguars. This offseason, the Jaguars signed former Steelers corner Levi Wallace, but he won’t be suiting up against Pittsburgh. On Saturday, Jaguars PR on Twitter announced that the team has placed Wallace on the reserve/injured list.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have re-signed DB Aydan White. Additionally, the team has placed CB Levi Wallace on the reserve/injured list. — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) August 9, 2025

Wallace has only been with the Jaguars for a few days, so this is an unfortunate development for them. Wallace has been in the NFL since 2018. He began his career with the Buffalo Bills before signing with the Steelers in 2022. He was with them for two seasons, and in that time, he started 18 games and recorded six interceptions.

Wallace had his ups and downs with the Steelers before leaving the team after the 2023 season. Then, in 2024, he joined the Denver Broncos. He actually has already had a chance to play against Pittsburgh since leaving them. Last year, in Week 2, the Steelers played the Broncos, winning 13-6.

Unfortunately for Wallace, he wasn’t as productive with the Broncos as he was with the Steelers. He only started two games, and he didn’t record an interception. The team even waived him before the year ended.

However, Wallace isn’t the only former Steeler on the Jaguars’ roster. They also have offensive lineman Fred Johnson, who was with the Steelers in 2019. Since then, Johnson has bounced around the league, joining a few different teams. He even won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles last year. Therefore, even with Wallace hurt, the Steelers will still face one familiar face this week.

At the moment, the nature of Wallace’s injury is unclear. The team also announced that they added defensive back Aydan White to replace Wallace. Hopefully, this isn’t the end of Wallace’s NFL career. He didn’t have his best season last year, but he’s been a productive player in the past.

For an undrafted player, he’s built a solid career for himself. Over a seven-year career, he’s made 72 starts, recording 12 interceptions and 56 pass defenses. Wallace was with the Steelers when they were going through a reloading period, so they weren’t at their best, but he made a few plays. Now, his time with the Jaguars could be over before it even began.