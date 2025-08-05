Jaguars HC Liam Coen Won’t Commit To Playing Starters In Preseason Opener Against Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers begin preseason play against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium on Saturday night, but there’s a chance they won’t see Jacksonville’s starters. Speaking to the local media today, Coen said he isn’t sure if starters will play, or if they do how many reps they’ll get.

“We’re still working through it,” Coen said, adding that they’ll see how practices go the rest of the week before deciding via the Jaguars’ YouTube channel.

Coen also added that he texted Mike Tomlin and the two will work through how much they play their starters, if at all.

Starting QB Trevor Lawrence said he does expect to play on Saturday but that he isn’t sure what the plan is.

It’s always a debate whether it’s worth it to play starters in the preseason. While it gives players a chance to ramp up and get ready for the start of the regular season, there’s also an injury risk. And no team wants to lose a key starter during a preseason game that doesn’t count for anything.

Last year, the Steelers did play some of their starters early in their first preseason game, while resting players like OLB T.J. Watt and DL Cameron Heyward, among others. It wouldn’t be a surprise if the Steelers again played some, but not all, of their starters against Jacksonville on Saturday.

It does sound as if the Jaguars may play some of their starters, but how long they stay in could be a question. Tomlin and Coen will work things out to decide how they want the game to look, a common practice during the preseason as both teams evaluate their rosters.

Tomlin will likely give an update on who is and isn’t available for the Steelers in a press conference ahead of the game, which will likely be held on Thursday morning. Coen will also likely give a more definitive answer as the game gets closer, but for now, it’s still a question of who will suit up on Saturday.