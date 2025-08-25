‘It’s Not Looking Good For DeMarvin’: Leal Was ‘Barely Noticeable’ All Summer, Fittipaldo Says

DeMarvin Leal could be the first top-three draft pick the Steelers waive during his rookie contract since Senquez Golson. Entering his fourth season, he has done little to merit a roster spot. Unless they can somehow manage to swing a trade for him, he will join an inauspicious—and undistinguished—group. And that’s how Ray Fittipaldo sees it at the end of the preseason.

“Up at Latrobe, he was barely noticeable. Unless they keep five outside linebackers just because he’s a third-round pick, I think he’s gone”, he said of DeMarvin Leal on 93.7 The Fan. “I don’t know whose fault it is, but they’ve never really been able to find a home for him, and he’s never really been able to carve out a niche for himself. It’s a shame. Third-round picks should be starters or major contributors, and he’s definitely not gonna be that. It’s kind of rare when a third-round pick doesn’t get to the end of his rookie contract, but it’s not looking good for DeMarvin”.

As mentioned, the Steelers have not waived a top-three draft pick since Golson, a former second-round pick who was habitually injured and never got a chance to showcase his talents. They have parted with others, but via trade, namely George Pickens, Kenny Pickett, Kendrick Green, and Sammie Coates. But if they managed to trade Green, perhaps there is a partner out there for Leal.

A third-round pick in 2022 out of Texas A&M, DeMarvin Leal has faced the dreaded “’tweener” label throughout his career. In other words, he is between positions. Not quite a defensive end, but not quite an outside linebacker, either. The Steelers have mostly worked him on the line, but he converted fully to outside linebacker this offseason.

And there is absolutely zero indication that the Steelers intend to carry Leal there. They already have T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig, and rookie Jack Sawyer there. In all likelihood, they will also have Eku Leota and international player Julius Welschof available on the practice squad.

Despite his usual flashes in training camp, Leal failed to carry that over into games. At times, you would see his athleticism, but he struggled even to finish plays. And in the finale, he drew flags for being offside and for a facemask penalty. In both instances, he took a run stop away from his own stat sheet.

When you look at him, there is a lot to like about DeMarvin Leal. His body should translate to an NFL field in some way. The Steelers haven’t been able to figure it out, but it’s not clear anybody will. I’m sure at some point, another team will take a chance on him. But plenty of good athletes are floating around the league’s fringes—and the UFL. The good news is that with Derrick Harmon and Yahya Black, the Steelers may finally be back on track with their drafting.