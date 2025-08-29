‘It’s Crazy How Good He Is’: Christian Kuntz Thankful To Have Kicker Like Chris Boswell

Entering the 2025 season, Chris Boswell rightfully holds the mantle as the best kicker in the NFL. There should be no debate, especially after he earned a first-team All-Pro accolade last season and put up the numbers that he did.

Though he’s still looking for a new deal from the Pittsburgh Steelers, Boswell is the cream of the crop in the NFL. He’s money from anywhere on the field and has been one of the best finds the Steelers have had at the position.

Even Christian Kuntz, who has been long snapping for the Steelers since 2020, still can’t quite comprehend just how good Boswell is.

“People don’t understand that he, man, he kicks in Pittsburgh. He is not kicking in Dallas or in Detroit in a dome and gets guaranteed eight, nine games a year indoors. He’s doing it outside consistently every year in Pittsburgh, one of the hardest places to kick in the AFC North,” Kuntz said Friday on the 93.7 The Fan Morning Show, according to audio via 93.7 The Fan. “He’s phenomenal. It’s crazy how good he is. And he’s a stone-cold killer, a guy that wants those big kicks, you know what I mean? You don’t get kickers like that a lot that they want to be rolled out there for a 65-yarder with the game on the line or something like that.

“So it’s great to have a guy like that in your corner and in your unit with you.”

Kicking in Pittsburgh presents major challenges, especially on the North Shore. Of course, it’s gotten a bit easier in recent years since the Steelers closed in the south end of the stadium, taking away a bit of a wind tunnel that had previously been there with the stadium open facing the river.

But it remains challenging, especially with the weather conditions and the playing surface often being worse than other stadiums around the NFL due to the Pitt Panthers playing on it throughout the season as well as the local high school football championships.

Yet, Boswell dominates in the stadium. Boswell has connected on 90.2% of his career field goals at Heinz Field/Acrisure Stadium, converting on 147-of-163 field goal attempts, according to Pro Football Reference. On the road, Boswell is great, too, connecting on 125-of-146 field goals (85.6%).

Boswell led the NFL in scoring last season, becoming the first Steelers kicker to ever do so. He also tied for second in the NFL in 50+ yard field goals last season with 13. He’s become so consistent in recent years and remains a major weapon for the Steelers under special teams coordinator Danny Smith.

The Steelers are fortunate to have him, and hopefully he continues to play at a remarkably high level for years to come.