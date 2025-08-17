‘It’s Bittersweet’: Steelers RB Lew Nichols Thinks He Could’ve Scored From 80 Yards Out On Long Run

For the second straight week, Steelers RB Lew Nichols showed up in a big way in the fourth quarter. Not quite big enough for his liking, however, which is understandable for someone trying to make the team. He didn’t take issue with his usage and snap count, but rather what he did with the opportunities he had.

A 2023 seventh-round pick, Lew Nichols is now on his third team, having no prior regular-season experience. He only signed with the Steelers on July 29 but is making an impact from the back of the line. Drawing the shortest straw to go last, he has feasted, admittedly against third-stringers, late in the Steelers’ preseason games.

Last week Nichols rushed for 31 yards on six carries, including a long of 14. While he only saw three carries last night, he rushed for 42 yards, breaking off a 37-yard run. The only problem for him is he believes he should have gone for 80—and a touchdown.

“It’s bittersweet, man”, Nichols told Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, via X, about his big run. “Tried to get to the outside, stay up, stay on my feet — wish I would’ve just stayed vertical to punch it in for a touchdown”.

Looking at the replay, he may be a little optimistic about the potential alternative outcome. Bear in mind, Lew Nichols ran a 4.61 40-yard dash, so he isn’t exactly the fastest lightbulb in the shed. Still, it’s possible he could have chosen a better angle after eluding initial tackle attempts. He appeared to want to cut completely across field before turning on the jets north. Had he stayed in his lane, the blocking may have carved an alley for a bigger gain.

As it stands now, the Steelers are likely to keep a three-man backfield. Jaylen Warren, rookie Kaleb Johnson, and Kenneth Gainwell are the fixed variables, and it’s hard to see a fourth. Nichols would suddenly have to become a special teams ace out of nowhere to have even a puncher’s chance.

But he could stand a good chance of making the practice squad at this point, especially if he keeps it up for another week. The Steelers do have the more experienced Trey Sermon as an option, but two backs on the squad is possible. Presumably, Nichols has, or is in the process of, moving past Evan Hull. Although Sermon scored a touchdown on a screen pass, he has not run well. On six carries, he has only 11 yards through two games. Six of those yards came on one play.