‘It Was A Great Start’: Payton Wilson Happy With Performance From Steelers’ Defense

Cameron Heyward, T.J. Watt, Patrick Queen, Jalen Ramsey, Darius Slay, Joey Porter Jr. and DeShon Elliott didn’t play with the first-team defense in the Steelers’ preseason opener, but that didn’t stop the defense under the leadership of second-year linebacker Payton Wilson from making some plays.

Wilson, who is the starter next to Queen in the middle, handled the green dot duties Saturday night for the top unit and saw the defense hold the Jacksonville Jaguars to a field goal on the opening drive before giving way to the backups.

Though he was out there for just 11 snaps, Wilson saw a lot that he liked from the defense.

“There were a lot of guys that made some really big plays,” Wilson said of the defense’s showing on the first drive, according to video via the Steelers’ YouTube page. “I think obviously there’s a lot of things we have to correct and work on before we get to the regular season, but I mean, it was a great start. I think you saw a lot of what the Steelers like to do.

“We like to stop the run. We like to hit hard and play fast, so I think you saw a lot of that today.”

It took the Jaguars 11 plays to go 44 yards on the opening drive, and Wilson was around the football quite a bit. In those 11 plays, Wilson had three tackles. He blew up an early run play, slipping underneath a block and stopping Jacksonville running back Travis Etienne for a gain of three yards.

Later, on a 4th and 1, Wilson ran to the ball on the jet sweep and tackled wide receiver Dyami Brown, picking him up and suplexing him, showing off some strength.

Later in the drive he made a play in coverage, chasing down Etienne on a screen play.

Wilson played fast and physical, and he did all of that while wearing the green dot, serving as the defense’s key communicator, even with veteran Cole Holcomb next to him for much of the drive.

“It was awesome,” Wilson said of the green dot experience. “I only got one drive, obviously, but the drive we were out there, I felt like the communication was great. Just glad the coaches trusted me with that responsibility.”

Coming into the preseason opener, the Steelers made it clear that Wilson was going to be the guy communicating with Queen out. It’s something that they’ve tested him with in training camp when Queen has had veteran days off, and head coach Mike Tomlin has praised Wilson for his natural leadership and communication abilities.

That’s big for a second-year linebacker.

Though the Steelers’ first-unit defense allowed opening-drive points to the Jaguars, there weren’t any major causes for concern. Guys made some plays, like Wilson and second-year slot corner Beanie Bishop Jr. New safety Juan Thornhill had a big hit in the middle of the field to force an incompletion, too.

The Jaguars had just one play over 10 yards on the drive, and that was an 11-yard Trevor Lawrence completion in the middle of the field to tight end Brenton Strange. Overall, the Steelers kept a lid on things, tackled well on the first drive, and held firm in the red zone.

That’s a positive to take away for the defense, especially with so many starters not playing.