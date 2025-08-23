Is Yayha Black Next Man Up Until Derrick Harmon Returns?

Is Yahya Black the Steelers’ next man up until Derrick Harmon returns?

Similar to Mason McCormick last year, Yahya Black may quickly look like anything but a luxury late-round draft double-dip selection. Throughout the summer, the rookie fifth-round pick has impressed, but he could be called upon for more right away. With rookie first-round starter Derrick Harmon sustaining a knee sprain, he is bound to miss at least a game or two.

The question, then, is who starts in his place, even if the Steelers are likely to platoon. Somebody has to start, though, and presumably play the bulk of the snaps. And if they were willing to start Harmon, why not Black? He has been arguably the team’s most impressive defensive lineman behind the starters, and perhaps even more impressive than one or two of them, as well.

A fifth-round pick out of Iowa, Yahya Black has shown the ability to do everything the Steelers want out of a defensive lineman. He can play the run, he plays the passing lanes, and in the preseason finale, he notched two sacks.

Even if he isn’t going to be the next Dexter Lawrence among interior pass rushers, Black has some juice. Any rookie is bound to have some growing pains, but realistically, what are the Steelers’ alternatives? What does, for example, Daniel Ekuale do that Black can’t do? Or Isaiahh Loudermilk, Esezi Otemewo, or Logan Lee?

Yayha Black already seemed ticketed for a substantial rotational role this year, quite possibly the first lineman off the bench. With Derrick Harmon dealing with what appears to be a short-term injury, that makes it even easier to plug him in. Perhaps if it were a more long-term injury, they would turn first to Ekuale. But if they only need a bridge starter for a game or two, it makes the most sense, arguably.

On top of that, the Steelers have used Ekuale as a nose tackle all summer, Black an end. Ekuale can play end, of course, and they’ll primarily align in a nickel look. But this is where Black has played, and what he’s been doing all summer. As long as he has the proverbial “hot hand”, there’s no sense, it seems, to rein him in. Free the gut.

