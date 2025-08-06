Is Steelers’ Run Defense That Good Or Run Game That Bad?

Is the Steelers’ run defense that good or the run offense that bad?

The Steelers’ defense so far has generally looked much better than the offense—and that’s especially in the run game. But is that more of a good thing or a bad thing, or is it entirely too early to tell? It is, of course, early, and you’ll have experts say defenses tend to develop before offenses.

But even with Aaron Rodgers, the Steelers are an offense that wants to run the football. Whether they’re particularly good at it or not, they’re going to do it anyway, if last year is any indication. So when the offense can hardly squeeze out a single four-yard run during a live tackling period against the defense, it might raise some alarm bells.

To state the obvious, so far, the Steelers’ run game doesn’t look good right now on offense. When it comes to the Steelers’ run defense, it’s hard to judge because we don’t know what the offense would really look like against a defense they would play in a game. Maybe it will turn out that they’re very lucky they don’t have to play their own defense.

Or maybe it’s the Steelers’ offense making the defense’s run game look like some juggernaut. We’ll get some idea of which is the case when they play the Jaguars on Saturday, finally hitting different jerseys. They certainly invested in the defense this year—but the same is true on the other side.

They completely rebuilt their offensive line over the past three years, and added RB Kaleb Johnson this year. If the Steelers still can’t get the run game off the ground on offense, that is a major cause for concern. So right now, we just have to hope that this is extraordinarily good news for the defense. The alternative is certainly undesirable.

Bear in mind, this if still an offensive line that has never played together. Broderick Jones has little NFL experience at left tackle, and Troy Fautanu missed almost all of last season. The Steelers have the same interior, which should help the run game, but we have to see the proof first. Because it would be good news for the run defense at the same time, as well.

The Steelers are rebuilding, or reloading, whatever they feel the need to call it, after another disappointment last season. Though they limped into the playoffs, they once again embarrassed themselves therein.

Just like last year, the biggest question hanging over the Steelers is the quarterback question. While they made a lot of moves, they have to put the pieces together. The 2025 NFL Draft class could play a big role, but veteran additions will be paramount.

But we still have a long training camp ahead for Steelers football. We survived the Aaron Rodgers situation and moved on to other things–other dramas sometimes. Now it’s about evaluating the roster in place and filling holes as we go.