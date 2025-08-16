Is Scotty Miller A Virtual Roster Lock For Steelers?

Is Scotty Miller a virtual lock to make the Steelers’ 53-man roster?

An afterthought for most entering training camp, Scotty Miller was arguably the Steelers’ most consistent wide receiver in Latrobe. At least that’s how some are framing it now that the team has hiked it back to Pittsburgh.

Given his rapport with Aaron Rodgers, many have shifted and put Miller on their 53-man roster prediction. The question is, how close is he to putting his name in the proverbial ink? Arguably, there are only three true roster locks at receiver in DK Metcalf, Roman Wilson, and Calvin Austin III. Ben Skowronek is close enough for his special teams prowess, but the rest is up for grabs.

The thing is, Scotty Miller has been doing the most grabbing, even in the preseason opener. On four targets, he caught four passes for 47 yards. His familiarity with both OC Arthur Smith and with sticklers at quarterback due to his history with Tom Brady perhaps make him uniquely qualified for the Steelers’ current offense. The fact that he can scoot is another nice little feather in his cap, to be sure.

But that doesn’t guarantee him a weekly paycheck, or a helmet on Sundays. One area that might be an issue is special teams because Miller doesn’t play there much. He didn’t log any time there during the first preseason game, which is either a bad sign or a good sign. The Steelers already have at least two special teams contributors at wide receiver already, though, in Austin and Skowronek.

Even if Scotty Miller finishes the offseason as one of the Steelers’ top five—even six—wide receivers, he still can’t quite rest easily, one might argue. The Steelers will be scanning the waiver wire, possibly even entertaining trades, if they are not comfortable with their receiver depth. And beyond that, most are just assuming that he has passed Robert Woods on the depth chart. But has he, just because a bunch of people say that he has?

