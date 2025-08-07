Is Derrick Harmon At Risk Of Missing Preseason Time?

Is Derrick Harmon in danger of missing preseason time?

Steelers first-round rookie Derrick Harmon has been drawing buzz, but the latest has been his absence from the practice field. He did not suit up yesterday, and HC Mike Tomlin cited typical training camp bumps and bruises. But that doesn’t tell us whether he will play on Saturday or not.

The Steelers have one practice left before the first preseason game, and are using this week to get those who are playing ready for that. If Harmon misses the final two days of practice, will Tomlin be comfortable putting him out there? I’m sure he’ll say he’ll “leave the light on” for him, at the very least.

While it’s important for rookies to get reps, it’s not like the first preseason game involves much game-planning. Derrick Harmon doesn’t have to be part of a defensive install to be able to play, but it will still be interesting to see what Tomlin does if he doesn’t practice today.

The Steelers placed Harmon in the starting lineup on their first official depth chart, as we all expected. Given that they view him as a starter, they’ll want him to have all the reps he can get in advance. For all we know, they could be holding him out of practice now to ensure he’s ready for the Jaguars.

Pittsburgh already lost one rookie, QB Will Howard, for the first preseason game, at least. It would be a real shame if we miss out on Derrick Harmon this weekend as well. But the Steelers need to make the best decision for the football team.

We don’t know the nature of Harmon’s injury, and whether playing invites any risk of worsening said injury. If it’s simply bumps and bruises and more of a tolerance issue, I would expect him to play. But anything that might put at risk his availability for the start of the season will have him in street clothes, you can safely bet.

