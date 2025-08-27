Insider: WR Kendrick Bourne Could ‘Draw Interest’ From Pittsburgh

As one wide receiver option comes off the board, another is placed on the table. Veteran WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling reportedly picked the San Francisco 49ers over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Kendrick Bourne could join him out west, but NFL insider Jonathan Jones suggests the Steelers could also show interest in the ninth-year veteran. Bourne was released by the New England Patriots today.

“After a potential trade with the Vikings fell through, WR Kendrick Bourne requested and received his release from the Patriots, source tells @NFLonCBS,” Jones tweeted Wednesday. “The 49ers, his former team, appear to be a top suitor, but Bourne could draw interest from others like Miami and Pittsburgh.”

After a potential trade with the Vikings fell through, WR Kendrick Bourne requested and received his release from the Patriots, source tells @NFLonCBS. The 49ers, his former team, appear to be a top suitor, but Bourne could draw interest from others like Miami and Pittsburgh. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) August 27, 2025

The Vikings traded for Adam Thielen instead of landing Bourne. As a vested veteran, Bourne isn’t subject to waivers and can sign with any team.

The 49ers have "high interest" in bringing back WR Kendrick Bourne, source says, after he gets his release from the Patriots. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) August 27, 2025

Bourne, 30, has plenty of history with the 49ers. He spent his first four years with San Francisco, catching 137 passes over 58 games from 2017-2020. He’s spent the last four with the Patriots, snagging 155 passes for nearly 2,000 yards. Last year, he posted a 28/305/1 stat line across 12 games. Injuries have taken a toll, and he started 2024 on the PUP list before being activated during the year.

New Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel has spent the summer turning over the roster. But Bourne asked for his release and chance to play elsewhere.

Pittsburgh could have interest as the Steelers search for veteran help they don’t need to trade for. The team’s already met twice with Gabe Davis and had some level of interest in Valdes-Scantling, who chose the 49ers over reuniting with Aaron Rodgers.

Bourne is one of the top wide receivers available, but the Steelers have seemingly been searching for downfield playmakers. Davis, when healthy, and Valdes-Scantling are home run hitters. Bourne doesn’t fit that mold, managing just 11 yards per catch each of his last two seasons. Still, he’s a veteran who could round out the roster as Pittsburgh looks to boost its depth chart ahead of Week 1.

Right now, most insiders believe Bourne will ultimately join the 49ers, a team in even greater need of receiver help after suffering multiple injuries and losing Demarcus Robinson for the first three games due to an NFL suspension.