Insider Predicts Pair Of Second-Year Players As Steelers’ Breakout Players

With the 53-man roster and the practice squad set ahead of the start of the 2025 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers have a good idea of their strengths and weaknesses from individual and position-group standpoints.

Things are looking very good defensively, but some concerns remain on offense, particularly at receiver behind No. 1 DK Metcalf.

A lot rides on not only Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, but a young offensive line coming together, and the Steelers having good health this season.

But there are two young pieces that should step up and be key pieces of the Black and Gold this season. For Pat McAfee Show correspondent Mark Kaboly, they both happen to be second-year players. Co-hosting the latest episode of Kaboly + Mack on X Friday, Kaboly stated he believes both right guard Mason McCormick and inside linebacker Payton Wilson will be the breakout players for the Black and Gold this season.

“On the offense, I think I will go with Mason McCormick. I think that guy’s gonna be a rock-solid guard once again. …I think he’s gonna be very good and I…who’s gonna be very noticeable because he’s gonna get opportunities on defense. He’s gonna play a ton, and he’s gonna make plays is Payton Wilson,” Kaboly said of the two young players, according to video via the show on X. “He’s gonna make plays in the passing game, he’s gonna make plays in the running game. He’s gonna use the speed to get down the field. So he could be that guy that’s, I won’t say overtake, but get closer to what Patrick Queen is right now.

“Right now, it’s obviously Queen has been there, done that for five years now. Wilson hasn’t. I think Wilson closes that gap a little this year, and I think that’s huge to this defense.”

Wilson is a popular pick to be a breakout player for the Steelers. Now that he’s slotted in as the starter next to Patrick Queen in the middle of the Steelers’ defense, the former third-round pick’s athletic traits and playmaking skills can really start to show in extended playing time.

So far this summer, Wilson has made that jump, garnering a ton of praise from teammates. In the preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Wilson had a big showing, earning praise from star defensive lineman Cameron Heyward. He played just 12 snaps that night, but Wilson looked faster and more confident within the Steelers’ scheme.

After playing 520 snaps last season as a rookie, grading out at a 74.0 overall from Pro Football Focus, Wilson is going from a part-time player learning behind Patrick Queen and Elandon Roberts into a full-time starter. As a guy with great speed and athleticism, and as a self-proclaimed great coverage linebacker, the sky is the limit for Wilson. With more snaps and opportunities, he should be able to show that for the Black and Gold.

Same for McCormick, who enters the season as the unquestioned starter for the Steelers at right guard in between center Zach Frazier and right tackle Troy Fautanu.

Taking over for the injured James Daniels early in the 2024 season, McCormick had some ups and downs as a full-time starter for the Steelers. But he added a real toughness level in the trenches.

In his rookie season, McCormick played 936 snaps, grading out at a 57.7 overall from PFF. He allowed just 21 pressures and two sacks in 523 pass blocking snaps, too, and was good right away in that aspect of the game. Despite being a physical piece coming out of college, he had some struggles as a run blocker.

But entering Year 2, expectations are high for the former fourth-round pick.

If McCormick and Wilson break out this season like Kaboly predicts, the Steelers could be even better than expected.