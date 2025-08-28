Insider: Kendrick Bourne’s First Two Visits Don’t Include Steelers

WR Kendrick Bourne, who was granted his release by the New England Patriots on Wednesday, has scheduled visits with the San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders, per CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones.

Free-agent WR Kendrick Bourne has visits lined up with the 49ers and Commanders next week, source tells @NFLonCBS. Bourne requested, and was granted, his release from the Patriots this week. He spent the first 4 seasons of his career with the 49ers. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) August 28, 2025

The Steelers have been in the market for wide receiver help, and while it’s unknown if there’s interest from the Steelers side in Bourne, he’s looking at other teams first.

Bourne began his career with the 49ers, so a reunion would make sense. He spent the first four years of his career in San Francisco, catching 137 passes for 1,769 yards and 11 touchdowns after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent. He signed a three-year deal with the Patriots ahead of the 2021 season and signed a three-year extension last offseason, but injuries limited him to just 28 catches in 12 games last season. Bourne and the Patriots agreed to move on.

Despite signing Terry McLaurin to an extension and trading for Deebo Samuel this offseason, the Commanders are still searching for wide receiver help. And despite having the oldest roster in the league, Washington is looking to provide weapons for second-year QB Jayden Daniels after he led the team to the NFC Championship Game last season.

While Bourne isn’t visiting the Steelers, it isn’t a sign he’s spurning the team. Mark Kaboly of The Pat McAfee Show reported that the Steelers aren’t currently interested in wide receiver help. If that’s the case, the team wouldn’t be interested in signing Bourne, despite Jones floating them as a team that may be interested following his release.

After going undrafted out of Eastern Washington, Bourne has carved out a nice career, with 292 receptions for 3,714 yards and 22 touchdowns over eight seasons. His most productive year came in his final season with the 49ers, catching 49 passes for 667 yards and two touchdowns.

If Bourne is healthy, he can be a nice addition to any team’s receiver room. San Francisco signed WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling to their practice squad, and an injury to WR Jauan Jennings and the trade of Samuel has made the 49ers desperate for wide receiver help. The 49ers acquired WR Skyy Moore in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs last week, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if they continue to add to the room by inking Bourne next week.

The Steelers will enter 2025 with DK Metcalf as their unquestioned top receiver, while Calvin Austin III, Roman Wilson, Scotty Miller and Ben Skowronek will work behind him.