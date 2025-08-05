Insider: Kaleb Johnson ‘Easing’ Pittsburgh’s ‘Concern’ Over Replacing Najee Harris

Najee Harris didn’t live up to his first-round status as a game-changing back, but he still posted four consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons. According to one insider, the Pittsburgh Steelers were worried about immediately replacing that production. But rookie Kaleb Johnson is already making them feel better about their decision.

“There was a concern about a drop in production at the position after four-year veteran Jaylen Warren was elevated to the top of the depth chart, but that concern is easing each day, as third-round pick Kaleb Johnson continues to impress,” Tony Pauline wrote via Sportskeeda after talking to sources around the team.

Post-Gazette insider Gerry Dulac reported that the Steelers don’t view Warren as a feature back. That explains why they prioritized the position in the 2025 NFL Draft, addressing it with their second selection.

Arthur Smith was fired up to land Johnson in his press conference after the pick and immediately called him a perfect fit for his offensive system. The league let him slide to the middle of the third round as the sixth RB off the board. His mediocre 40-yard dash time probably didn’t help. But the Steelers weren’t concerned with his testing numbers after witnessing his superior play speed on tape.

“I’m told it’s the Johnson we saw on film that’s impressed everyone in Steelers camp,” Pauline wrote. “Sources tell me the third-round pick looks legitimate and is a perfect fit for the Steelers’ offense, both physically and mentally. Though he may not be a starter Week 1, expect Johnson to get a lot of carries early in the season and eventually move to the top of the depth chart.”

Johnson was third on the first preseason depth chart behind both Warren and Kenneth Gainwell. There is no reason to rush him to the top, and Gainwell is clearly more of a change-of-pace receiving option than a feature back.

Mike Tomlin rarely praises rookies this early in the process, but he noted early in camp that Johnson had a high floor of play due to his level of preparation.

RB coach Eddie Faulkner was visibly excited for Johnson during Friday’s backs-on-‘backers drill because of his quick improvement in pass protection. That is exactly the type of thing that will help build trust in him from the coaching staff.

The hope is that Johnson can not only replace Harris’ production, but eventually far exceed it.