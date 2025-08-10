Injury Roundup: Steelers Suffer One Injury In Preseason Opener

The Pittsburgh Steelers exited their preseason opener with a win and, largely, a clean bill of health. Speaking to reporters post-game, head coach Mike Tomlin offered good news on the injury front following the team’s 31-25 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Tomlin noted just one in-game injury.

“We kinda got through the game virtually injury free,” Tomlin said in his postgame press conference that surprisingly, didn’t feature any questions from reporters. “I think Cam McCutcheon got taken out with a soft-tissue injury, maybe a hamstring injury that needs to be evaluated. But other than that, we were pretty clean.”

McCutcheon opened camp running third-team cornerback and has seen consistent reps in practice, especially with recent injuries ahead of him on the depth chart. He recorded an interception in tonight’s game, but it was wiped out on a questionable roughing-the-passer penalty on DL Isaiahh Loudermilk.

Pittsburgh suffered no obvious in-game injuries and played a relatively clean contest in the win. Standard for preseason openers, many of the team’s veteran starters sat. Notable players who didn’t dress and rested for the game were QB Aaron Rodgers, WR DK Mectalf, TE Pat Freiermuth, OG Isaac Seumalo, EDGE T.J. Watt, and CBs Jalen Ramsey, Darius Slay, and Joey Porter Jr.

Several Steelers dealing with training camp injuries did not suit up. WR Calvin Austin III was among the most notable, missing the last several practices with an undisclosed injury. Speaking to reporters earlier this week, Tomlin indicated Austin would “perk up” soon. Others who sat out included CB Cory Trice Jr. (hamstring) and rookie CB Donte Kent (right foot) while OT Calvin Anderson has been shelved since injuring himself late during the Friday Night Lights practice.

Rookie TE DJ Thomas-Jones and C Ryan McCollum failed to practice Thursday and did not play against the Jaguars. Thomas-Jones suffered a left foot/ankle injury early in camp but has returned from it. It’s unclear if his latest absence is related. McCollum dressed Thursday but left during individual drills, leaving the Steelers with two healthy centers in Zach Frazier and Max Scharping.

Pittsburgh has Sunday off before returning to Chuck Noll Field at Saint Vincent College Monday for the team’s 14th training camp practice. The team will break camp after Tuesday’s session, returning to the city for a joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Thursday. The Steelers will host the Bucs for their second preseason outing Saturday at 7 PM/EST.