Injury Roundup: Multiple Steelers Injured In Loss To Buccaneers

The Pittsburgh Steelers fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 17-14, Saturday night, leaving the game with a loss and a handful of injuries. Per head coach Mike Tomlin, LS Christian Kuntz suffered a chest injury while OT Gareth Warren is being evaluated for a concussion.

“Christian Kuntz had a chest injury that’s being evaluated,” Tomlin said via the team’s YouTube channel. “Gareth Warren is being evaluated for a concussion.”

In his opening remarks, Tomlin did not mention outside linebacker Nick Herbig, who was ruled out with a hamstring injury. However, Tomlin said in his press conference Herbig only suffered a minor injury.

“Yes,” Tomlin said when asked if Herbig is “okay.”

Tomlin also mentioned the team suffering other “bumps and bruises” throughout the game.

Herbig suited up for tonight’s game after being held out of the Steelers’ preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He played only three snaps, mostly seeing time in obvious pass-rush situations. Herbig recorded an early pressure on Buccaneers QB Teddy Bridgewater but exited the game shortly after.

Cameras later caught Herbig standing on the sideline while still wearing his uniform, a small but encouraging sign about his status. Coupled with Tomlin’s comments, it seems Herbig won’t be out of action for long. Still, with the team’s preseason finale on Thursday, it’s doubtful Herbig will participate. Instead, he’ll have three weeks to get ready for the team’s regular-season opener against the New York Jets.

Kuntz was injured on the team’s first punt of the game. He attempted to make a tackle on a long return by Tampa Bay WR Tez Johnson. He grabbed his chest as trainers evaluated him before later going to the locker room, per reporters. Defensive lineman Logan Lee served as the team’s backup and emergency long snapper, holding his own the rest of the game and making our “winner’s list.”

Later during his press conference, Tomlin said he believes the team got “good news” on Kuntz’s health. Though not definitive, it’s an early indication Kuntz avoided a serious injury like a torn pec.

Rookie offensive tackle Gareth Warren left the game late with his possible concussion. He was hurt on QB Logan Woodside’s interception that led to Tampa Bay’s game-winning field goal. Warren struggled before exiting, picking up a pair of penalties.

The Steelers will visit the Panthers Thursday at 7 PM/EST. Roster cutdowns must occur by 4 PM/EST on Aug. 26.