Injury Roundup: Derrick Harmon Suffers Knee Sprain, Avoids Major Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers had several notable injuries during their preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers. None bigger than first-round rookie DL Derrick Harmon, who left in the first half with a knee injury. Carted off and emotional after what appeared to be a serious injury, Mike Tomlin offered good news after the Steelers’ 19-10 win.

“Derrick Harmon has got a knee sprain of some description,” Tomlin said via the team website. “He’s being evaluated.”

Tomlin was asked if the injury was considered serious or severe.

“Like I said, he’s got a knee sprain,” Tomlin said, seemingly downplaying the injury as significant.

Harmon twisted his knee on CB James Pierre’s interception. He walked to the sideline before exiting on a cart to the locker room, a towel draped over his head. The team immediately ruled him out for the remainder of the game.

At halftime, Mike Tomlin had no update and told Steelers.com’s Missi Matthews that Harmon was still being evaluated. The first piece of good news came in the fourth quarter when Harmon was spotted back on the bench, smiling while sitting between DL Cam Heyward and EDGE T.J. Watt. Matthews’ report was even more positive.

“He’s out here now on the sideline, sitting on the bench in between Cam Heyward and T.J. Watt,” she said from the sidelines. “The Steelers’ locker room is on the opposite side of this sideline. He was able to walk out here in street clothes. So we’re gonna take that as a good update.”

Harmon had one tackle before exiting the game.

Elsewhere, Tomlin noted that WR Brandon Johnson suffered a foot injury and, like Harmon, is being evaluated. Coming off a strong camp with a nose for the end zone, Johnson is battling for the final receiver spot on the 53-man roster or a practice squad spot.

Tomlin noted there were other “bumps and bruises” from the game but did not mention anyone else by name.

Pittsburgh’s next game is the regular-season opener on Sunday, Sept. 7 against the New York Jets. The team will release its first injury report the Wednesday before kickoff.