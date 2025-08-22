‘Inconsistency An Issue’: Batko Sees DeMarvin Leal As Odd Man Out In Steelers OLB Room

Entering a pivotal fourth year in the NFL, former third-round pick DeMarvin Leal found himself playing all over the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defensive front, standing up at outside linebacker and having a hand in the dirt as a true defensive lineman.

He added weight this offseason and appeared to be in good shape. At times, he made plays in training camp. He flashed in the preseason, too.

But it seems like it might not be enough for Leal to grab a spot on the Steelers’ 53-man roster. For the Post-Gazette’s Brian Batko, Leal appears to be the odd man out in the outside linebacker room for the Steelers.

Appearing on 93.7 The Fan’s morning show with Adam Crowley and Dorin Dickerson, Batko explained why.

“I think the inconsistency is an issue there and also the not having a true position,” Batko said of Leal, according to audio via 93.7 The Fan. “So he might be the odd man out with as good as the outside linebacker room is. I think they only need to keep four and then you start using special teams to separate from the other guys and the inside linebackers are more helpful on special teams than Leal.”

Inconsistency — and health — has been an issue for Leal in his career. Last year, after making the move to outside linebacker at times during training camp, it appeared that the Texas A&M product was starting to find his game. But a neck injury in Week 5 knocked him out for the season.

The Steelers then added rookie Jack Sawyer in the draft at OLB. They bulked up along the defensive line, too, through the draft with rookies Derrick Harmon and Yahya Black, and in free agency with Daniel Ekuale, Esezi Otomewo and more. The writing was seemingly on the wall for Leal.

He responded nicely with the added weight, also, putting together a strong pass-rush plan in training camp as Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora noted throughout the summer. Along with the pass-rush plan, his added weight and strength was a problem for tight ends in the run game, too.

It carried over into preseason some as Leal generated five pressures in the three preseason games, according to Pro Football Focus. But while he flashed at times, the inconsistency was real, and he struggled with penalties in the preseason finale against the Panthers.

Now, he finds himself potentially on the outside looking in. Leal’s versatility is noteworthy, but it’s hard to envision the Steelers holding onto him. Maybe GM Omar Khan tries to flip him to a team that runs a 4-3 defense to give him a better fit and opportunity. Or maybe they just cut him outright and try to stash him on the practice squad.

One thing seems pretty clear right now, though: Leal is on rocky ground when it comes to the Steelers’ 53-man roster.