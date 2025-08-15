‘I’m Still That One’: Jalen Ramsey ‘Cool With Giving People Little Reminders’ About Who’s On Top

Jalen Ramsey is fine with Mike Tomlin telling Joey Porter Jr. that Ramsey is their top cornerback—because he knows his truth. It’s the same truth every cornerback should have for himself, the former All-Pro said on The Pivot podcast. Now nearly 31 and entering a new phase of his career, he wants to send a message to those who doubt his game.

“That’s cool. That’s cool with me,” Ramsey said about rankings lists leaving his name off in favor of younger cornerbacks. “I got a lot of respect for those guys you named — a lot of respect for them. They’re going. I hope they get paid. I hope they do their thing.”

“But Jalen [Ramsey]’s still — I’m still that one,” he continued. “I’m still the one that they was looking up to. I’m still the one that they’re still gonna be taking parts of their game [from] and trying to copy mine. I’m still that.”

The fifth-overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, Jalen Ramsey saw instant success in the NFL. He earned his first honor as a first-team All-Pro in 2017, putting the league on notice. Coming out of college, he was a versatile player. For most of his NFL career, though, he didn’t have the opportunity to show that.

Now with the Steelers, Ramsey is excited to put that on display. In fact, he said on The Pivot that he made sure Pittsburgh was open to using him that way before the trade. With Porter and Darius Slay on the outside, he should see most of his time in the slot. But he will also lock receivers down on the outside, play in the box, and rotate back to safety as well.

“It’s like Charles [Woodson]. Charles didn’t win Defensive Player of the Year until Year 9. I’m in 10. I’m still going,” Ramsey said. Asked if that was the sort of impact he planned to have with the Steelers, he simply said, “For sure.”

While he said he’s “that one,” Ramsey also said Porter and Slay should—and do—have the same mentality. Everybody on this defense is that guy, and he believes that’s what gives them the potential to be great. He likened it to the Rams team he was on that won the Super Bowl, which is a lofty standard.

As far as his reputation goes, having missed the Pro Bowl in a healthy season for the first time since his rookie year in 2024, Jalen Ramsey is ready to send a message. “Now I’ve got to show them that”, he said of those who question his abilities. “I’m cool with giving people little reminders.”