‘I’m Playing A Little Bit Better’: As Training Camp Closes, Aaron Rodgers Feels ‘Comfortable’ In Steelers’ Offense

The wait for Aaron Rodgers took up most of this offseason for the Pittsburgh Steelers. While it seems like they always knew that they’d land Rodgers, nothing was guaranteed until the deal was done. Now, the question is about how much he can help their offense. When training camp opened, things didn’t look great. Rodgers and the Steelers’ offense lost far more than they won. Now, with training camp almost over, Rodgers believes things are different.

“I think I’m playing a little bit better,” Rodgers said Tuesday via 93.7 The Fan on Twitter. “Feel comfortable in the offense. DK [Metcalf] and I have been getting on the same page a little more frequently, which helps.”

‘I think I’m playing a little bit better’

Rodgers is correct in his assessment. While he and the Steelers’ offense struggled to open camp, they’ve been much better as of late. They’ve looked sharper, with Rodgers’ command of the offense clearly being much stronger.

On his first pass of training camp, Rodgers threw an interception. It caused a lot of pessimism surrounding Rodgers and the Steelers. However, this is why it’s important to not overreact.

Rodgers joined the Steelers late in the offseason, only being with them for mandatory minicamp. Even though he’s been in the NFL for 20 years, it’s difficult for any player to join a new team. Rodgers had to get used to a new system and new teammates. The point of training camp was to help raise his comfort level within Pittsburgh’s offense.

Now, Rodgers has formed a connection with many of his new teammates. The one between he and Metcalf has been on display multiple times, and should be one of the key facets of the Steelers’ offense.

Metcalf isn’t the only Steeler who Rodgers has formed a tighter bond with, either. Roman Wilson, Zach Frazier and Pat Freiermuth are all players that he’s grown closer to. While training camp started off rough for Rodgers, he’s shown everyone why he’s going to be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day.

Now, Rodgers will look to prove his words on the field. However, it’s unclear if that will come in the preseason or if fans will have to wait until the regular season to see Rodgers suit up for the Steelers. While the preseason is important for some players, Rodgers is a grizzled veteran. The Steelers might feel better saving him for when games really matter. We’ll see if Rodgers is worth the wait.