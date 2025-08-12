‘I’ll Miss This Experience’: Aaron Rodgers Grateful For Time In Latrobe

He’s been through a number of training camp settings, including ones during his time with the Green Bay Packers, where the team went away and he stayed in a college-style atmosphere. Still, the training camp he completed Tuesday afternoon at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe will forever be special to Aaron Rodgers.

As the starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Rodgers got the chance to experience the special setting that is Latrobe for Steelers training camp. He shared a bathroom with wide receiver DK Metcalf, got to experience having lunch with a different player almost every day, and really embraced the leadership responsibilities, working hard to establish himself in the Steel City.

Getting the chance to make the iconic walk down the hill to practice was a moment Rodgers won’t forget anytime soon.

Ahead of what is likely his final season in the NFL, Rodgers is soaking it all in. Speaking with reporters Tuesday ahead of his final camp practice this summer, Rodgers talked about the experience.

“Mike [Tomlin] talks about it being things that you can’t measure, the connections that happened here…it’s just those moments that you love,” Rodgers said of his training camp experience, according to video via Steelers Live on X. “And as much as I look forward to my bed and not have to worry about bedbugs at times, I’ll miss this experience just ’cause it’s really special.

“You wanna make this walk down the hill every day and see the fans and the crowd even when it’s a hot day like today, is pretty special.”

We're on air for the last Training Camp Live of #SteelersCamp!@FedEx | #TBvsPIT: 8/16 at 7 PM ET on @KDKA | Watch now ⬇️ https://t.co/nSphh2nLk5 — Steelers Live (@SteelersLive) August 12, 2025

That’s what makes Steelers training camp in Latrobe at Saint Vincent College year after year so great.

The team is away from all the noise, and bonding and growth are happening. They are together around the clock, and they are really becoming a team. Practicing in the heat, living in college dorms, eating in a cafeteria—it’s all about coming together and experiencing that as a team.

It’s special and has formed strong bonds over the years.

Entering what is likely his final year, Rodgers will remember the chance to experience a training camp in Latrobe forever. He won’t recall the individual accolades, awards, or similar things. He’ll recall moments like the ones he had in Latrobe, immersing himself in the Steelers culture and creating friendships and bonds.

That’s the whole goal of having training camp away from the facility. It’s why Tomlin keeps coming back to it and why the Steelers seemingly will never leave it. Nor should they.