Ian Eagle, J.J. Watt To Call Two Steelers’ Early-Season Games

There will be two familiar names in the booth when the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 1, as Ian Eagle and his new partner, J.J. Watt, the brother of Steelers’ OLB T.J. Watt, will be on the call with Evan Washburn reporting from the sidelines for CBS. CBS announced its Week 1 broadcast teams today.

Game Announcers for Week 1 of the @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/CA0NkWwGaQ — CBS Sports PR (@CBSSportsGang) August 6, 2025

The trio will also work Pittsburgh’s Week 3 game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Game Announcers for Week 3 of the @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/gpnWasRszh — CBS Sports PR (@CBSSportsGang) August 6, 2025

The Eagle/Watt/Washburn team is the No. 2 broadcast team for CBS, behind the Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson team. That trio will be in Green Bay to call a matchup between the Packers and the Detroit Lions in the 4:25 window in Week 1 and is working Bengals-Vikings in Week 3.

Given the number of storylines ahead of Week 1, with Aaron Rodgers and Justin Fields both facing their former team and Aaron Glenn making his head coaching debut for New York, it’s a little bit of a surprise that CBS didn’t have their top team on the game. But from a viewer perspective, it might be more interesting to have J.J. Watt on the call for his brother’s game. He can provide insight that other announcers don’t, as he did in Week 17 when he revealed that T.J. was dealing with a hand injury that was more bothersome than the ankle injury he suffered two weeks prior.

He showed good objectivity that game, and working it for Netflix gave him the itch to join a booth, so now he’ll be full-time with Eagle, replacing Charles Davis. It also moves him away from The NFL Today, where he had appeared in the studio over the past two seasons. He worked with Eagle to call the Netflix game, and there shouldn’t be too much of a transition now doing it full-time. It’s nice that he has the familiarity of working with him in the past, and the two will grow as a duo with more reps together.

With Rodgers making his Steelers debut, Fields making his Jets debut, and both the Steelers and the Jets looking to get off on the right foot to start the season, the Steelers-Jets opener has the potential to be the most-watched Sunday game during the opening slate. It’s one that’s rife with storylines, and the unique insight of J.J. Watt with a veteran announcer like Eagle should make it a solid broadcast to kick off the 2025 season.