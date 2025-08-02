‘I Wanted To Play Better’: T.J. Watt ‘Excited’ To Bounce Back After ‘Unfortunate’ End To 2024

Toward the end of the 2024 season, T.J. Watt wasn’t at his best. He was held without a sack over the Pittsburgh Steelers’ final three regular-season games. Overall, the Steelers’ defense struggled, and that resulted in the team totally collapsing, losing in the first round of the playoffs again. Despite his quiet end to last year, Watt received a massive contract extension this offseason, and he’s determined to not let that cold streak drag on into 2025.

“If I can play, I’m gonna play,” Watt said Friday to Pat Kirwan and Jim Miller of Movin’ the Chains on SiriusXM NFL Radio when asked if he was hurt at the end of last season. “And I don’t want to create any excuses for anything. I think that, as a football team, we needed to play better. As an individual, I wanted to play better.

“I wanted to create more plays for my defense and for my team. Down the stretch, that wasn’t who I was. It’s unfortunate it was the way it was, but that’s why I’m excited to be back here, be healthy. Feeling great, absolutely flying around, making plays. It’s the best.”

There were reports last year that Watt was dealing with an injury near the end of the season. That would explain why he wasn’t as effective. Usually, Watt is one of the best playmakers in the NFL. However, he was nowhere to be found when the Steelers hit the skids last year.

While injuries could have played a part in Watt’s issues, they weren’t the sole reason. Watt acknowledged that opposing teams did a better job of scheming him out of games. With Watt almost exclusively playing on one side, opponents found ways to mitigate his impact.

As a result, Watt is much more open to moving around the defense now. That’s been seen a few times during training camp, although it’s unclear to what degree the Steelers will utilize that tactic during the season. However, it should give Pittsburgh a way to keep offenses on their toes when it comes to Watt. He’s their best player, and they need him to be a game wrecker.

The last time Watt received a contract extension he followed by tying the NFL single-season sack record. Now, he sounds more motivated than ever. Watt not only wants to prove his doubters wrong, he also wants to compete for a championship. He’s well-aware of the fact that he’s never won a playoff game. If he has another dominant season, that should help the Steelers become a playoff threat.