‘I Thoughtfully Put That Out There’: Tomlin Clarifies ‘Historic’ Defense Comment

Mike Tomlin didn’t shy away from making a lofty statement about the potential of his defense on WDVE at the beginning of this week. It turns out that wasn’t a slip up on his part, but rather by design to set expectations for his players.

He clarified his comments in an interview with Bob Labriola on Steelers.com.

“We can’t run away from expectations; we’ve got to run to it. And I thoughtfully put that our there because that’s how I feel about it,” Tomlin said.

The 2024 version of the defense was on pace for historic things through the first several weeks, but that fell apart in a big way down the stretch last season. What killed the Steelers was a combination of a lack of run defense and a lack of talent and communication in the secondary. They were starting an undrafted free agent in the slot and Donte Jackson’s injuries caught up to him by the season’s end.

They made it a priority to upgrade both problem areas. They drafted Derrick Harmon and Yahya Black and acquired Darius Slay, Jalen Ramsey, and Juan Thornhill. It isn’t any coincidence that all three of those players have Super Bowl resumes.

So what exactly are the expectations that Tomlin is putting on his defense?

“I say that based on my experience. I’ve been around some really elite defenses, and I believe we have the makeup to be that. But elite defenses deliver world championships. Elite defenses are on the cover of Sports Illustrated,” Tomlin said. “You know when you’re in those neighborhoods knocking on those doors. I simply was saying I think we’ve got enough of the ingredients that we need to make that a goal of ours and not a dream. Meaning that it’s something we’re capable of, something that we’re going to work toward daily.”

Tomlin set the standard and now everybody in that building has to work to live up to it. It’s like a band being hyped up before it takes the stage. They can’t walk out there flat. They’ve got to deliver because the crowd now expects a show.

The pressure isn’t only on the players, but the coaches too. Former GM Doug Whaley said that Tomlin put a target not just on his back but on his assistants too. Teryl Austin had better be on point with his scheme with the lofty expectations in mind. And a position coach like Gerald Alexander has no excuses with the collection of talent he has to work with in the secondary.

That’s not arrogance—it’s accountability. Now it’s on the Steelers’ defense to prove him right.